EXCLUSIVE: Celebrity Inmates Joe Exotic and Josh Duggar Held to Strict Photo Policy in 'Unique' Prison
June 2 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Joe Exotic and Josh Duggar are officially housed up in prison together after the former TLC star was transferred.
The disgraced reality star was held at FCI Seagoville, which is a low-security prison outside Dallas, Texas, to serve out his 12-year sentence for the possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).
However, he was moved to the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, where the Netflix star, real name Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, is serving out his days while being treated for cancer, RadarOnline.com can confirm. Their celebrity status, though, won't get them any special paparazzi.
FMC Fort Worth Allows Inmate Photography
According to the facilities admission and orientation handbook, obtained by Radar, the prison offers a photography program as part of its wide variety of "unique" initiatives. However, the privilege comes with some strict rules.
"Inmates can purchase photo vouchers from the commissary during their regularly scheduled shopping day. Inmates wanting to take a picture will provide a signed voucher to a photographer. The photographer will log the photo ticket onto the log sheet prior to having any picture taken," the book explains.
Notably, the photos aren't restricted to the recreation area exclusively. Inmates have the chance to snap photos with visitors with one caveat: They can only take pictures with their own visitors, meaning fans won't be given the chance to pose by their sides.
"Inmates are not permitted to take photos with another’s visitors, nor will the visitors be permitted to take pictures with another inmate’s visitors," the book notes.
Facility Visitors Face Restrictions
Plus, any fan of Duggar, 38, or Maldonado-Passage can't just attempt to visit. There are strict rules about visitation, even outside of the photo program. "Friends and acquaintances having an established relationship with the inmate prior to confinement will be approved for visitation," the book explains.
There are occasional exceptions to the rule to allow inmates to host visitors who did not have a prior relationship with them.
The book notes, "Exceptions to the prior relationship rule may be made, particularly for inmates without other visitors, when it is shown the proposed visitor is reliable and poses no threat to the security or good order of the institution."
Josh Duggar Was Convicted of CSAM Possession
Duggar, who appeared on 19 Kids and Counting, faced a flurry of sexual misconduct allegations. Special agent Gerald Faulkner described Duggar's computer drives as "in the top five of the worst of the worst that I've ever had to examine."
He was arrested in April 2021. Duggar pleaded not guilty in the trial.
Ultimately, a jury found Dugga guilty, and he was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison with 20 years of supervised release.
After being given bail, before trial, he was put under strict conditions since his own children were living in his house. The judge ordered that he was only allowed to have contact with those children in the presence of his wife. Further, he was required to wear an ankle monitor and was not allowed access to the internet.
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Joe Exotic Was Convicted of Conspiracy to Commit Murder-For-Hire
Maldonado-Passage, who begged President Trump for release, is a businessman who operated the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, and he is best known for his appearances on Netflix's Tiger King.
He was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, violation of the Endangered Species Act, and more.
In 2021, Exotic, 63, was diagnosed with prostate cancer and transferred to a medical facility in North Carolina before being transferred to the Texas facility.