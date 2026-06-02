EXCLUSIVE: Celebrity Inmates Joe Exotic and Josh Duggar Held to Strict Photo Policy in 'Unique' Prison

According to the facilities admission and orientation handbook, obtained by Radar, the prison offers a photography program as part of its wide variety of "unique" initiatives. However, the privilege comes with some strict rules.

"Inmates can purchase photo vouchers from the commissary during their regularly scheduled shopping day. Inmates wanting to take a picture will provide a signed voucher to a photographer. The photographer will log the photo ticket onto the log sheet prior to having any picture taken," the book explains.

Notably, the photos aren't restricted to the recreation area exclusively. Inmates have the chance to snap photos with visitors with one caveat: They can only take pictures with their own visitors, meaning fans won't be given the chance to pose by their sides.

"Inmates are not permitted to take photos with another’s visitors, nor will the visitors be permitted to take pictures with another inmate’s visitors," the book notes.