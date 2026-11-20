Nearly 30 years later, Burke, now 39, is publicly urging investigators to use cutting-edge technology to retest the remaining DNA evidence and identify the killer once and for all.

"We need to find that match. It's the best evidence we have," Burke, a software engineer in Petoskey, Michigan, says of finding his sister's killer. "The DNA was underneath her fingernails, and it didn't match any of us. It's the best chance we have to solve this."

JonBenét's brother is certain the killer is still out there.

"I don't know much about the scientific nitty-gritty, and it's hard to learn the details of the case because it is emotionally taxing, but they need to send those samples to different labs again and keep testing," Burke blasted. "Find the match. That will go a long way to bringing justice.

"It's been 30 years – enough is enough."