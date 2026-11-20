EXCLUSIVE: JonBenét Ramsey's Brother Demands Police Retest DNA Evidence to Find Sister's Killer — 30 Years After Child Beauty Queen's Brutal Murder
Nov. 20 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
JonBenét Ramsey's brother has had enough, after breaking his decades-long silence and demanding that investigators handling the cold case finally identify the child beauty queen's killer, RadarOnline.com can reveal,
Burke Ramsey was just nine years old when his 6-year-old sister was found sexually assaulted and strangled inside the family’s Boulder, Colorado, home on December 26, 1996, in a horrific crime that shocked the nation and stumped detectives.
Burke Ramsey Wants to Use DNA to Find His Sister's Killer
Nearly 30 years later, Burke, now 39, is publicly urging investigators to use cutting-edge technology to retest the remaining DNA evidence and identify the killer once and for all.
"We need to find that match. It's the best evidence we have," Burke, a software engineer in Petoskey, Michigan, says of finding his sister's killer. "The DNA was underneath her fingernails, and it didn't match any of us. It's the best chance we have to solve this."
JonBenét's brother is certain the killer is still out there.
"I don't know much about the scientific nitty-gritty, and it's hard to learn the details of the case because it is emotionally taxing, but they need to send those samples to different labs again and keep testing," Burke blasted. "Find the match. That will go a long way to bringing justice.
"It's been 30 years – enough is enough."
New Documents Accuse the DNA Evidence of Being 'Contaminated'
The emotional plea comes after the recent discovery of documents showing that DNA evidence was contaminated by the Boulder police, who at the time didn't have a seasoned homicide detective in their ranks.
In 2015, former Boulder Police Chief Mark Beckner conceded, "I wish we had done a much better job of securing and controlling the crime scene on day one."
JonBenét was sexually assaulted, bludgeoned, and strangled with a makeshift garrote fashioned from a cord and a broken paintbrush handle. An explosive 16-page investigative memo from the Boulder District Attorney's office revealed that contamination concerns prevented DNA testing on the murder weapon.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation's lab declined to conduct DNA analysis of the garrote "due to the high probability of a DNA mixture being present on the garrote as a result of all the people who have handled it," the report states.
John Ramsey Wants Police to Do More to Find His Daughter's Killer
But John Ramsey contends police still aren't doing enough to deliver justice for his daughter.
"Bottom line, we have the killer's DNA and FGG," he said, pointing out the existence of "forensic genetic genealogy," an advanced technique that uses DNA and family trees to identify unknown suspects.
However, in 2024, Boulder Police Chief Steven Redfearn defended the investigation, declaring, "The assertion that there is visible evidence and leads we are not pursuing – to include DNA testing – is completely false."
Despite the years of delay, JonBenét's heartbroken father says the investigators can still work to identify the killers right now... if they take the correct steps.
"I truly believe DNA will give us an answer," he said. "We have the killer's DNA, and the technology is now there to track down the killer."
Burke Ramsey Says the Time for Closure is Here
Burke agreed with his dad, saying that after so many years and with so many advances in technology, there's no excuse for the tragedy not being solved.
"You know, it's like, stop. There was this energy looking at the family, but the DNA is sitting right there," Burke noted, adding that he is willing to do whatever he can to help close the case.
"It's the most tragic, personal, awful thing to happen in my life… that anybody could imagine happening to them," he added, acknowledging that there is still global interest in the true crime mystery.
"It's tough to have it come up every 10 years or so. It just brings all that pain back, you know. But I want this solved."