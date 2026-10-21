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Home > True Crime

Trans NYT Executive Jonathan McKinsey Allegedly Hired Hitman to Kill Mother-in-Law — Before His In-Laws Gunned Him Down

Jonathan McKinsey
Source: Jon McKinsey/Facebook

Jonathan McKinsey was killed by his in-laws

Oct. 21 2026, Published 10:44 a.m. ET

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An attorney for the elderly California couple accused of killing their son-in-law, New York Times Games engineering director Jonathan McKinsey, claims McKinsey had previously threatened to have his mother-in-law killed.

Shili Chen and her husband, Shouyong Zhang, both 77, pleaded not guilty Monday, Oct. 19, to first-degree murder charges in McKinsey’s Sept. 26 shooting death at the Dublin Sports Grounds in Dublin, Calif.

Prosecutors allege the couple lay in wait before shooting McKinsey during a supervised visit with his three children.

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Grandparents Claim They Feared For Grandchildren

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Jonathan McKinsey
Source: Jon McKinsey/Facebook

Jonathan McKinsey's attorney claimed that he visited the sports complex with his children

Curtis Briggs, who represents Chen, offered a different account of what happened, saying the couple acted out of fear for themselves and their grandchildren.

Briggs alleged that McKinsey had threatened Chen’s life three times, including one instance in which he allegedly threatened to use a hitman. He did not publicly provide evidence supporting the claim.

“They are not cold-blooded killers,” Briggs said, arguing that the shooting was not planned or premeditated. He said the couple became alarmed after allegedly witnessing something concerning during McKinsey’s supervised visit but did not explain what they saw.

Briggs also said Chen and Zhang purchased firearms in March because they feared McKinsey. Prosecutors, however, have accused the couple of lying in wait before the shooting.

Police have said Zhang admitted to shooting McKinsey during an interview, while surveillance footage allegedly showed Chen and Zhang shooting him “in concert.”

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Bitter Divorce and Custody Battle

Jonathan McKinsey
Source: Jon McKinsey/Facebook

Jonathan McKinsey was at the sports complex for a supervised visitation arrangement

The shooting came after a deeply contentious divorce and custody dispute between McKinsey and his estranged wife, Candice Jang, Chen and Zhang’s daughter.

The couple had filed competing restraining-order petitions, with each making allegations of physical and emotional abuse. McKinsey also accused his in-laws of mistreating him because he was transgender, while Jang accused him of abusing her and their children.

McKinsey was also facing misdemeanor child-abuse charges that he denied. His ongoing custody case had limited his contact with his children to supervised visits at the time of the shooting.

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Chilling Hitman Allegation Emerges

Jonathan McKinsey
Source: Jon McKinsey/Facebook

Jonathan McKinsey reportedly threatened to kill Shili Chen

According to the attorney, Chen and Zhang were carrying guns for protection when they encountered McKinsey at the sports complex.

Briggs has maintained that the couple did not arrive with a plan to kill him and instead reacted to what they believed was a threat to their grandchildren.

The alleged murder-for-hire threat has not been independently established, and authorities have not publicly confirmed that McKinsey hired or attempted to hire anyone to kill Chen.

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Jonathan McKinsey
Source: Jon McKinsey/Facebook

Jonathan McKinsey and his estranged wife, Candice Jang, were going through a custody battle

Chen and Zhang remain in custody without bail. A bail hearing is scheduled for Nov. 4, with another hearing set for Nov. 23.

Zhang’s attorney has indicated that the defense plans to seek his release or bail, citing his age, physical frailty, and reported signs of dementia.

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