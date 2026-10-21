Trans NYT Executive Jonathan McKinsey Allegedly Hired Hitman to Kill Mother-in-Law — Before His In-Laws Gunned Him Down

Curtis Briggs, who represents Chen, offered a different account of what happened, saying the couple acted out of fear for themselves and their grandchildren.

Briggs alleged that McKinsey had threatened Chen’s life three times, including one instance in which he allegedly threatened to use a hitman. He did not publicly provide evidence supporting the claim.

“They are not cold-blooded killers,” Briggs said, arguing that the shooting was not planned or premeditated. He said the couple became alarmed after allegedly witnessing something concerning during McKinsey’s supervised visit but did not explain what they saw.

Briggs also said Chen and Zhang purchased firearms in March because they feared McKinsey. Prosecutors, however, have accused the couple of lying in wait before the shooting.

Police have said Zhang admitted to shooting McKinsey during an interview, while surveillance footage allegedly showed Chen and Zhang shooting him “in concert.”