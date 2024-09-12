WATCH: Jon Bon Jovi Hailed 'Rock Hero' After He's Captured on Video Talking Suicidal Woman Out of Jumping Off Nashville Bridge

He is best known for hit songs like Livin' on a Prayer and You Give Love a Bad Name – and now Jon Bon Jovi is being hailed as a rock hero after he talked a suicidal woman out of jumping off a bridge.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Bon Jovi, 62, helped save a woman's life while shooting a new music video on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed the incident in an X post, writing: "A shout out to Jon Bon Jovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night.

"Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety."