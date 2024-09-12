WATCH: Jon Bon Jovi Hailed 'Rock Hero' After He's Captured on Video Talking Suicidal Woman Out of Jumping Off Nashville Bridge
He is best known for hit songs like Livin' on a Prayer and You Give Love a Bad Name – and now Jon Bon Jovi is being hailed as a rock hero after he talked a suicidal woman out of jumping off a bridge.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Bon Jovi, 62, helped save a woman's life while shooting a new music video on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed the incident in an X post, writing: "A shout out to Jon Bon Jovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night.
"Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety."
Tennessee Chief of Police John Drake added: "It takes all of us to help keep each other safe."
According to a video of the incident, Bon Jovi and his team were filming a music video for his new song The People's House when the rocker and a production assistant saw a woman in distress standing on the ledge of the bridge.
The Bad Medicine singer then approached the woman slowly and calmly before initiating a conversation with her. He eventually helped her climb back over the ledge to safety and the pair shared a hug.
Bon Jovi was later seen walking away from the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge with the woman.
Fans of the rock legend quickly rushed to social media to praise Bon Jovi for his life-saving heroics in Nashville this week.
One, alongside a video of the incident, wrote: "Footage of Jon Bon Jovi saving a woman's life by talking with her and getting her off the edge of committing suicide.
"Absolutely love this guy & his compassion towards people. My hero not only as a musician, but as a human being."
Another added: "Jon Bon Jovi saved a woman from a suicide attempt. This man has such a big heart. Thank you Jon for being exactly as you are."
A third Bon Jovi fan said: "He's always come across as a great human being. Very compassionate and helping people worse off than himself. Hope the lady takes strength from this."
Besides helping the woman in Nashville on Tuesday night, the rock legend has also helped many in need with his non-profit organization The Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation.
Founded in 2006 alongside his wife Dorothea Hurley, 61, the JBB Soul Foundation helps families and individuals experiencing economic despair.
The foundation also offers programs that provide food, affordable housing, social services and job training.
Tuesday's good deed also comes as the Wanted Dead or Alive crooner prepares to start touring again following a rare throat surgery.
Bon Jovi, shortly after undergoing the procedure in June 2022, told People: "Every day is the recovery process. I'm capable of singing. What I'm not necessarily capable of is two and a half hours a night, four nights a week."
He added: "But I'm aspiring to get that back."
The It's My Life hitmaker's sixteenth studio album, Forever, was released on June 7. A documentary, titled Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, was also released on April 26 and is now streaming on Hulu.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bon Jovi's team for comment.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.