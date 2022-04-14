Inside The Rise, Fall & Redemption Of Bon Jovi

Eighties rock legends Bon Jovi headline Breaking The Band on REELZ in a special two-hour episode set to premiere this Sunday, April 17, and Radar has your first exclusive inside look.

In this week’s special, fans and groupies alike get an all-access front-row view of frontman Jon Bon Jovi and guitar hero Richie Sambora, whose careers with the band span more than 30 years, as they talk about the memories and times when the band was just forming all the way through to when the band was touring the world after finding international rock-and-roll superstardom.