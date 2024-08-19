Johnny Wactor's Suspected Killers Locked Up: Teens Charged in Senseless Slaying After Catalytic Converter Theft Turned Deadly
Four people have been locked up in connection with the murder of Johnny Wactor, the General Hospital star senselessly gunned down as a trio of teenagers allegedly tried to steal the catalytic converter from his car, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Wactor, just 37 years old, was shot in the chest while walking to his car after finishing up a bartending shift in downtown Los Angeles. Officials made the arrests after releasing surveillance photos of the suspects, hoping someone may recognize them.
Robert Barceleau, 18, faces the most severe charge of murder with a special circumstance and could face life in prison without parole if convicted. He was also charged with attempted robbery as well as grand theft while armed with a gun. He is being held without bail.
Sergio Estrada, 18, was charged with murder without a special circumstance and his bail was set at $2.1million. Leonel Gutierrez, 18, was arrested for alleged attempted robbery and grand theft by embezzlement. Gutierrez's bail was set at $1.1 million.
Charges were also filed against a fourth player, 22-year-old Frank Olano, an alleged accessory after the fact. His bail is $120k.
LA District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges Monday afternoon, explaining all four suspects would be arraigned later that day following their August 15 arrests.
Gascón said in a statement: “The loss of this talented young actor, who was in the prime of his life and had so much to offer the world, is deeply felt by all of us. Mr. Wactor’s work and presence touched the lives of many, and our hearts go out to his family, friends and the entire community who mourn this devastating loss.”
The late actor's friend, Micah Parker, also delivered a statement on behalf of Wactor's family at a press conference earlier in the day, saying: "We're so thankful for all the hard work and persistence of the LAPD in capturing and gathering information for conviction of the people who murdered Johnny.
"As a family, we anxiously await the charges of the strongest and asking to invoke all the Marcy's law enhancements, or for them to be tried in federal court. This is far from over, we are asking for all to continue to pray with the harshest penalties for these murderers. Sincerely, Scarlett Wactor and the Wactor family."
The breakthrough in the investigation came nearly three months after LA police announced the soap opera star died from a gunshot wound. The horrific ordeal went down around 3:30AM on May 25, when Wactor reached the end of his shift at the Moxy Hotel and walked up on the theft-in-progress, police said.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Wactor was reportedly with his co-worker, Anita Joy, who later recounted how he died in her arms that morning.
Joy explained in a chilling social media post: "Johnny was between me and the man who shot him — as I heard the shot ring into the night, he forcefully tumbled back into my arms and as I grabbed for him, I shouted 'Hunny you ok?!' And he only responded 'Nope! Shot!'"
Wactor earned recognition as General Hospital character Brando Corbin after playing Johnny on the NBC series Siberia.
