Johnny Wactor's Suspected Killers Locked Up: Teens Charged in Senseless Slaying After Catalytic Converter Theft Turned Deadly

Four people have been locked up in connection with the murder of Johnny Wactor, the General Hospital star senselessly gunned down as a trio of teenagers allegedly tried to steal the catalytic converter from his car, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Wactor, just 37 years old, was shot in the chest while walking to his car after finishing up a bartending shift in downtown Los Angeles. Officials made the arrests after releasing surveillance photos of the suspects, hoping someone may recognize them.

Robert Barceleau, 18, faces the most severe charge of murder with a special circumstance and could face life in prison without parole if convicted. He was also charged with attempted robbery as well as grand theft while armed with a gun. He is being held without bail.