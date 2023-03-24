Man Drops Lawsuit Against Johnny Knoxville Over Pony Prank That Caused Him 'Emotional Distress'
A man who accused Johnny Knoxville of causing him emotional distress after a prank involving a pony has dropped his lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Khalil Khan has informed the court he is dropping all claims against Knoxville without the option to refile at a later date.
Last year, Knoxville [real name: Phillip Clapp] was sued by Khan over a home prank. In his lawsuit, the man said he was hired to do repair work through the app TaskRabbit.
Khan said he showed up at a Los Angeles home to fix an electric dimmer switch. He said the owner of the property worked with Knoxville on the prank.
The man said he started to work on the home and immediately a lamp went out. A 10-year-old girl, who was hired as an actor, approached him and accused him of causing her pony to die. The little girl said the animal was on life support but died when the electricity went out in the home.
Khan said the girl led him to a room where an actual pony was present. Later, he said his car was towed. He tried to call the police but the alleged tow truck driver told Khan he would get in trouble for the drug in his car.
- Kenny G's Ex-Wife Accuses Him Of ‘Intentionally Hiding His Significant Income’ In Fight Over $40k-A-Month Divorce Payments
- Legendary Saxophonist Kenny G Seeks To End Spousal Support As Touring Opportunities 'Dry Up'
- Brad Pitt's New Girlfriend Officially Getting Divorced From 'Vampire Diaries' Star Paul Wesley
The alleged tow truck driver pulled out a bag with white powder claiming it was found in the vehicle. Khan denied any knowledge of the bag.
Eventually, Knoxville appeared to let Khan know the entire situation was a prank. Khan said he was offered money for his appearance.
Khan said he did not find the prank funny. In his lawsuit, he said the situation caused him severe emotional distress and harm to his reputation.
The lawsuit was seeking unspecified damages for the harm he suffered. Knoxville has yet to respond to the case in court.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Knoxville is still in the middle of a divorce from his second wife Naomi.
In his petition, Knoxville said they had been separated since September 2021. The estranged couple has been married since September 2010 and shares 2 kids together.