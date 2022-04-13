Johnny Depp’s Sister Grilled About Actor’s Alleged Drug Use On Stand

Christi said their mom Betty Sue Palmer was “high strung,” “very nervous,” and “angry.” On the stand, she said their mother abused their during their childhood.

“As a young child, none of what was happening in our home felt good so as I got older, you know, both Johnny and I actually decided once we left we were never going to repeat anything ever similar to our childhood,” Christi said.

Later, Depp’s team asked Christi what her initial thoughts were on Amber after meeting for the first time. She said the actress seemed standoffish.