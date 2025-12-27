EXCLUSIVE: The Secret Story Behind Johnny Depp's Astonishing Comeback After Nightmare 7 Years — As He Gets Set to Play 'Ultimate Redemption' Role

It will be his first major studio movie since Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in 2018.

It was the year that saw Depp's career at its nadir. Once one of Hollywood's highest-paid actors with three Oscar nominations, he faced a huge series of personal and professional setbacks.

He sued his business manager, Joel Mandel, for alleged fraud and dismissed his agent of 30 years, Tracey Jacobs, while also navigating rumors about drug and alcohol misuse affecting his work.

Disney dropped him from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise that December.

One Hollywood insider said, "He was completely unsteady at the time, and it was hard to imagine him bouncing back."