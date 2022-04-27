Johnny Depp Chuckles In Court After Witness Blows Up During Questioning Over 2016 Amber Heard Fight
Johnny Depp could barely contain himself after the jury heard a witness testify that he wanted to be "done with" the case between the actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard once and for all.
On Wednesday, Alejandro Romero, the concierge at the Downtown Los Angeles building where Depp owned five penthouses, appeared via a pre-recorded video.
The Pirates of the Caribbean star lived in one unit with Heard during their marriage. The home is the site of the couple’s last blowup fight where the actress ended up calling the police.
Heard’s attorney first grilled Romero who said he never witnessed the actor be abusive towards his then-wife. When asked if he had reviewed the paperwork ahead of his deposition.
Romero said he wanted to be “honest” and admitted he had not gone over the paperwork. I just want to be done with it," he testified. Depp chuckled as he heard Romero express his displeasure with having to be deposed.
Later, Romero was shown security footage of Depp entering the building’s elevator with his security guard.
Later, Romero was shown security footage of Depp entering the building’s elevator with his security guard on the night in question. The concierge said the actor seemed upset which was different than his normal mood.
“This is the first time I’ve seen him like this,” he testified.
When questioned about Heard’s appearance that night, Romero said he doesn’t remember seeing any bruises on her face.
During the depo, the witness continued to explain how frustrated he was having to appear. At one point, the court erupted in laughter.
The next witness to take the stand is CAA agent Christian Carino. The former fiancé of Lady Gaga represents Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon, and Bruno Mars. He represented Depp and Heard at one point.
His pre-recorded deposition focused on the effects of bad press on a career. He told Depp's attorney that the drama with Heard did change Hollywood's perception of him. He did state his former client is still one of the greatest actors of his generation.
Carino said he believed Depp lost out of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 due to the allegations brought by his ex-wife. he said he was first friends with Heard but later became close with Depp. He said he stopped speaking to the Secret Window star after he parted ways with CAA. He also stopped talking to Heard after the legal issues started up with Depp.