Johnny Depp Relaxing In Europe During Break From Bitter Amber Heard Trial, Hanging With Friends & Playing Music

The article referenced being a victim of domestic violence but never named Depp. He said it was clear the article was written about him. The actor said the allegations led to him being blackballed in the industry and losing out on lucrative roles including his $22 million deal for Pirates 6.

On the stand, Depp told the court he never touched Heard nor had he ever abused any woman in his life. He portrayed his ex as a manipulative individual who was the aggressor in their arguments. He recalled a tough childhood with an abusive mother who he said reminded him of Heard.