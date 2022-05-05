Johnny Depp's Private Texts Apologizing To Amber Heard Exposed In Court

The London Fields actress said she did not recall what led to their argument on December 17 of that year, telling the jury she was trying to look forward to Christmas at the time.

"I am truly sorry to have upset you to the degree that I have," the private text began. "And I couldn’t be more sorry for, yet again, ruining your day... I do, of course, take your [generosity], your selflessness, your affection and your sweet doting deeply into my heart... And, I think that I've been reciprocal. Agony is never the answer to any equation, or occasion... Nor is rage. We are, I believe, in concert about this."

"Please, know that my apology is sincere and solid… And, as stupid as it sounds...?? I hope your meeting with Clive Barker is excellent!!! I love you so very f----- much...!!!" Depp, 58, continued.