Johnny Depp Accused Amber Heard Of Cheating With Eddie Redmayne, Actress Testifies
Amber Heard detailed the alleged intense jealously Johnny Depp would exhibit when she was filming with a male actor — often accusing her of carrying out an affair that led to aggression.
The 36-year-old actress continued testifying in a Virginia courtroom on Thursday. Heard has denied Depp’s accusations that she fabricated abuse claims.
The Hollywood star said he was blackballed after Heard wrote a 2019 op-ed in The Washington Post. In the article, she talked about being the victim of domestic violence but never named Depp.
He said it was clear Heard was writing about him. Depp claims the article led to him losing jobs and being essentially blackballed.
Today, Heard was questioned by her attorney about her February 2015 wedding to Depp. The two got married at his mother’s home.
She said Depp’s kids were present along with their family/friends. The next day they flew out to his Island and had another ceremony.
The actress admitted taking mushrooms with her girlfriends and drinking wine. She said she left the Island the next day to film The Danish Girl in London.
The plan was for her to film in the UK while Depp filmed Pirates of the Caribbean 5 in Australia.
She said while filming the project Depp started calling her hallucinating on the phone. He allegedly accused her of cheating with her co-star Eddie Redmayne.
Heard told the court the allegation was absurd, and she did not cheat on Depp with Redmayne. The actress said Depp didn’t seem like he was “connected to reality” during the phone calls.
Interesting to note — Depp would later star in who he would later star in 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald with Redmayne.
Eventually, Heard flew to Australia to meet Depp but said things turned dark. She said he looked like he lost a ton of weight and looked “horrible.”
She said he was drinking in front of her and at one point offered her MDMA. She said she was surprised he asked her because he knew she wanted him sober.
Later, she said he got physical with her inside the rented home during an argument. Another time she claims he used his hands to hold her by the throat.
The actress told the court they got into a brawl and eventually she locked herself in a room.
Story developing ...