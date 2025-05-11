Johnny Cash's Secret Life: Inside The Country Legend's Dark Days Filled With Drugs, Booze, Lust and Criminal Behavior

The late great Johnny Cash is lucky he found the Lord and true love – because he surely would have self-destructed otherwise.

According to a cache of secret correspondence – hidden for decades by his former manager, Saul Holiff, The Man in Black was deep into drugs, booze, unrestrained lust and criminal behavior far beyond anything previously reported.

Holiff, who committed suicide at age 80 in 2005, had tucked away a trove of personal letters, audiotapes and diary entries in a storage locker.

Opened after Holiff's death and now revealed in a shocking new book, The Man Who Carried Cash, by Julie Chadwick, the evidence proved the country legend was a truly tortured soul.

"Johnny's drug problem was far more intense than as portrayed in films like Walk the Line," said Chadwick.

Holiff became Cash's manager in 1960 and steered his client toward superstardom. Along the way, however, he bore witness to Johnny's dark side and the downward spiral that threatened to end his career – and his life.