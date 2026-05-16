EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Cash and June Carter's REAL Love Story Revealed — Radar Exposes New Revelations About Pair's Passionate, Turbulent Romance

Ultimately, she never did.

"They met their match when they came together," Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum editor Michael McCall said.

Their union, which lasted until Carter's death in 2003, was a roller-coaster ride of extreme highs and lows, fueled by Cash's battles with depression and drugs.

"I was evil. I was crazy as you can get," he said of his dark days, but Carter gave him the strength to fight his demons.

"If she didn't like something I did," he noted, "she told me about it in a hot minute."

New insights into one of music's greatest romances are revealed in Johnny Cash: Forever Words, an album co-produced by Johnny and June's only son, John Carter Cash, 56.

It features songs from artists and friends such as Kris Kristofferson and Willie Nelson, as well as from daughters Rosanne Cash and Carlene Carter, all inspired by long-lost written material the Man in Black left behind.

"These love letters, poems and now songs give us an inside look at one of the most intense and storied American love affairs," Jewel, another musician on the album, said.

The songs, she added, speak to "the good, the bad and the complexity that Johnny Cash always represented."