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Home > News > Britney Spears

Britney Spears Sparks Fresh Fears — Troubled Singer Speaks With Strange Accent to Reveal Plans to See 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Weeks After Rehab Exit

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Source: MEGA, @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears' rambling video had some fans concerned about her well-being.

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May 16 2026, Published 1:06 p.m. ET

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Britney Spears fans are again fearing the worst for the troubled singer, after she brought out an infamous tic that she's used when spiraling, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Toxic singer, 44, spoke in her broken British accent in a rambling late-night Instagram post while talking about going to the movies, less than two days after she was seen "barking and carrying a knife" while out at a restaurant in Sherman Oaks, California.

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Britney Spears Is Back on Instagram

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Photo of Britney Spears
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears spoke in a bizarre accent while sharing her joy over a trip to the movies.

With her hair extensions looking matted and uncombed, Spears appeared disheveled as she modeled uneven smoky eye makeup and a pale pink top in her latest bizarre social media clip posted on the night of May 15.

She told her Instagram followers she was heading out to see The Devil Wears Prada sequel, joking in her rapid-fire ramble: "I personally prefer Chanel or Gucci, but yo, if the devil says Prada, I guess I should listen, right?"

In a rapid-fire voice while slipping in and out of her curious accent, Spears told fans she couldn't wait to have "buttered popcorn," before pulling an exaggerated face and shouting, "and a Slurpee. F--- yeah!"

"Slurpees! Yes, man, yes!" she screamed as the chaotic video abruptly cut off.

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'She Really Needs Help'

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Some fans were deeply troubled by Britney Spears' latest Instagram video.

Since Spears no longer allows comments on her Instagram posts, the video quickly made its way onto X.

While some fans swooned over her great taste in movies and cheered that she looked "happy," others were more concerned about her appearance and behavior.

"Love people pretending not to see that something is deeply wrong with Britney Spears," one worried user wrote.

"We can't pretend she's alright at all, she's been through a lot of things, she's dealing with a lot of damage," a second replied.

A third fan asked, "She does not look very well. What makes you so sure she is 'happy' and 'healthy'? She has been spiraling for years; she got a DUI, got arrested, and is in rehab. What is healthy about that?"

"I love her, but she really needs help," a fourth sighed.

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Britney Spears' DUI Drama

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears avoided jail when her full DUI was reduced to a 'wet reckless' in a plea bargain.

Spears is in the middle of a very chaotic several months.

The former pop singer was arrested on March 4 for suspicion of driving under the influence after being pulled over for driving erratically near her home in Thousand Oaks, California.

Spears' sons, Sean Preston Federline, 20, and Jayden James Federline, 19, reportedly staged an intervention with their struggling mom, and her team announced on April 12 that the Womanizer singer "has voluntarily checked herself into a treatment facility."

The Mississippi native was officially charged with driving under the influence on April 30, but managed to avoid jail time by pleading guilty to a misdemeanor under California's "wet reckless" law, since it was her first offense. She's now required to complete a DUI class, pay fees and fines, and spend the next 12 months on probation.

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Wild Claims About Britney Spears 'Barking' and Wielding a 'Knife'

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears' team claimed the reports of her barking and wielding a knife were 'blown out of proportion.'

Fans feared that Spears' trip to rehab might not have been successful after her wild night out on May 14.

After popping into Wines of the World liquor store in Sherman Oaks and buying a canned beverage, she headed to The Blue Dog Tavern for dinner.

Patrons claimed she started "barking" during conversations over dinner, with one eyewitness describing the scene as "chaotic" and "kind of sad."

Spears was also reportedly walking with a knife near other tables and attempted to light a cigarette inside the restaurant near the door.

The singer's team claimed the situation was "completely blown out of proportion."

"Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard," Spears' rep shared. "She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbors. At no point did she put anyone in danger with a knife. She was cutting her hamburger in half."

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