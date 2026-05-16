Britney Spears Sparks Fresh Fears — Troubled Singer Speaks With Strange Accent to Reveal Plans to See 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Weeks After Rehab Exit

Since Spears no longer allows comments on her Instagram posts, the video quickly made its way onto X.

While some fans swooned over her great taste in movies and cheered that she looked "happy," others were more concerned about her appearance and behavior.

"Love people pretending not to see that something is deeply wrong with Britney Spears," one worried user wrote.

"We can't pretend she's alright at all, she's been through a lot of things, she's dealing with a lot of damage," a second replied.

A third fan asked, "She does not look very well. What makes you so sure she is 'happy' and 'healthy'? She has been spiraling for years; she got a DUI, got arrested, and is in rehab. What is healthy about that?"

"I love her, but she really needs help," a fourth sighed.