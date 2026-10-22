How Johnny Carson Was Nearly Killed by the Mob — And Frank Sinatra Got the Hit Canceled, According to Book

When the contract was put out, Sinatra, who was rumored to have strong connections to the mob, seemingly stepped in to smooth things over. According to Malkoff, he invited Gallo and his family out to a show and lavished him with attention.

When Gallo asked if there was anything he could do for the famed singer in return, Sinatra simply said, "Johnny Carson."

The hit was later canceled.

Gallo allegedly told the My Way crooner, "You tell Johnny Carson that he breathes only because he knows Frank Sinatra."

Carson reportedly remained grateful to Sinatra for the life-saving gift for the rest of his days.

Sinatra died on May 14, 1998 at age 82. Seven years later, the TV host passed on January 23, 2005. He was 79 years old.