How Johnny Carson Was Nearly Killed by the Mob — And Frank Sinatra Got the Hit Canceled, According to Book
Oct. 22 2026, Published 5:33 p.m. ET
A hit was put out on television personality Johnny Carson after a run-in with a gangster at a bar, according to accounts in two different books.
Ahead of what would have been the late-night talk show host's 101st birthday, RadarOnline.com revisits his run-in with the Mob and how Frank Sinatra allegedly got him off the hook.
Inside Johnny Carson's Altercation at Jilly's Saloon
Henry Bushkin recounted the tale in his 2014 tell-all, Johnny Carson: A Taut Portrait of a Complex Man Revealing the True Johnny Carson.
According to Bushkin, the Tonight Show host found himself in hot water after drunkenly pursuing an "attractive brunette" at Jilly's Saloon in New York City back in the early 1970s. This was shortly after his divorce from his second wife, Joanne Copeland.
"He was doing his considerable best to convince her to leave with him," the author shared. "And when her boyfriend – a major figure in the underworld – arrived, he was not grateful to Johnny for entertaining his ‘goomar’ in his absence."
Johnny Carson Hid for Days Fearing Mob Hit
Things swiftly got physical between the mobster and Carson before the bar owner got involved and ended the fight – at least for the moment.
However, Gallo later allegedly put out a contract to have Carson killed.
As word spread, Carson was left terrified for his life. This led the entertainer to remain "holed up in his UN Plaza palace for three days, missing three shows," the book claimed.
Mob Member Identified as Joseph Gallo in 2025 Book
Author Mark Malkoff also told a similar story in his 2025 book, Love Johnny Carson: One Obsessive Fan’s Journey to Find the Genius Behind the Legend.
In this book, the other man was identified as Joseph "Crazy Joe" Gallo, a prolific gangster connected to the Colombo crime family of New York City.
Gallo allegedly proclaimed, "Carson’s a dead man!" after the incident.
Frank Sinatra Steps in to Save the Day
When the contract was put out, Sinatra, who was rumored to have strong connections to the mob, seemingly stepped in to smooth things over. According to Malkoff, he invited Gallo and his family out to a show and lavished him with attention.
When Gallo asked if there was anything he could do for the famed singer in return, Sinatra simply said, "Johnny Carson."
The hit was later canceled.
Gallo allegedly told the My Way crooner, "You tell Johnny Carson that he breathes only because he knows Frank Sinatra."
Carson reportedly remained grateful to Sinatra for the life-saving gift for the rest of his days.
Sinatra died on May 14, 1998 at age 82. Seven years later, the TV host passed on January 23, 2005. He was 79 years old.