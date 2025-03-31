Now John Lennon's Son Sean Weighs in on Catastrophic 'Snow White' Reboot Launch — Blasting Rachel Zegler As a 'Spoiled Brat'

RadarOnline.com can report the son of the Beatles icon and Yoko Ono shared a rant about the star of the new live action, Rachel Zegler , and blasted her for being a "brat."

Lennon took to X to share his thoughts about the ongoing drama.

Lennon, 49, took to X to share his thoughts about the ongoing drama between Zegler and the film's production – even though he allegedly has zero connection or involvement in the Disney film.

The comment was included in a thread where Lennon shared his opinion on the physical appearances of Zegler and her co-star Gal Gadot.

He wrote: "Both Gal Gadot AND Rachel Zegler are exceptionally beautiful women. Some of y'all are bugging.

"Some people are saying 'but beauty is on the inside.' That is not the kind of beauty that gets you modeling, acting, or even bodybuilding jobs. Some people are genetically gifted in the beauty department, and that is a fact of life.

"There's a lot you can do to help with style and personality, but none of that is going to win you a bodybuilding competition, for example, if you don't have good genetics. Let’s not be babies, physical beauty is not on the inside."