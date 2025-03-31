Now John Lennon's Son Sean Weighs in on Catastrophic 'Snow White' Reboot Launch — Blasting Rachel Zegler As a 'Spoiled Brat'
John Lennon's son Sean has weighed in on the catastrophic Snow White reboot.
RadarOnline.com can report the son of the Beatles icon and Yoko Ono shared a rant about the star of the new live action, Rachel Zegler, and blasted her for being a "brat."
Lennon, 49, took to X to share his thoughts about the ongoing drama between Zegler and the film's production – even though he allegedly has zero connection or involvement in the Disney film.
In a now-deleted tweet, Lennon called the leading actress "spoiled and ungrateful."
The comment was included in a thread where Lennon shared his opinion on the physical appearances of Zegler and her co-star Gal Gadot.
He wrote: "Both Gal Gadot AND Rachel Zegler are exceptionally beautiful women. Some of y'all are bugging.
"Some people are saying 'but beauty is on the inside.' That is not the kind of beauty that gets you modeling, acting, or even bodybuilding jobs. Some people are genetically gifted in the beauty department, and that is a fact of life.
"There's a lot you can do to help with style and personality, but none of that is going to win you a bodybuilding competition, for example, if you don't have good genetics. Let’s not be babies, physical beauty is not on the inside."
While a fan of Zegler came to her defense saying she "does not deserve the vilification that Variety and a lot of Disney 'fan boys' are constantly giving her," he fired back in a tweet: "'I agree the vilification went too far. But she also acts like a spoiled, ungrateful and disconnected brat. So it's no surprise."
But the backlash didn't end with Lennon – the outspoken son of the movie's producer recently called out Zegler for being "narcissistic."
Jonah Platt, 38, was defending his father after an article revealed how the producer hopped on a plane and flew across the country to confront Zegler over her political comments.
An Instagram user commented on one of Jonah's posts: "Any words on this? (Because) that's creepy as h--- and uncalled for. People have the right to free speech, no? Shame on your father."
In a now-deleted response, Jonah replied: "You really want to do this? Yeah, my dad, the producer of the enormous piece of Disney IP with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line, had to leave his family to fly across the country to reprimand his 20-year-old employee for dragging her personal politics into the middle of promoting the movie for which she signed a multi-million dollar contract to get paid and do publicly for."
He continued: "Free speech does not mean you're allowed to say whatever you want in your private employment without repercussions.
"Tens of thousands of people worked on that film, and she hijacked the conversation for her own immature desires at the risk of the colleagues and crew and blue-collar workers who depend on that movie to be successful."
Platt added: "Narcissism is not something to be coddled or encouraged."