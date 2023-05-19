John Fetterman's Office Accused of Doctoring Transcripts to Make Senator Appear Coherent Post-Stroke

Following a recent recorded senate session on the collapse of Silicone Valley Bank, Fetterman stumbled to piece together sentences as he questioned a witness on CEO work requirements.

"The Republicans want to give a work requirement for SNAP. You know, for a uh, uh, uh, a hungry family has to have these, this kind of penalties, or these some kinds of word — working uh, require — Shouldn't you have a working requirement, after we sail your bank, billions of your bank?" Fetterman was heard saying on camera.

"Because you seem we were preoccupied, uh when, then SNAP requirements for works, for hungry people, but not about protecting the tax, the tax papers, you know, that will bail them out of whatever does about a bank to crash it," Fetterman continued.