Joe Scarborough's Co-host Willie Geist Leaving 'Morning Joe' for New NBC Gig: 'It Was Never Intended to Last Forever'
Nov. 16 2026, Published 5:25 p.m. ET
Willie Geist is officially moving on from Morning Joe, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The longtime co-host shared the news during an episode of the show on Monday, November 16, revealing he'll be stepping away in December. Geist is turning his attention full-time to NBC’s Sunday Today in 2027, plus expanding his role across other NBC News platforms.
Willie Geist Calls 'Morning Joe' the 'Job of a Lifetime'
"It was never intended to last forever," he said of working across both networks.
"It is with a very heavy heart, heavy with memories and experiences and friends and family, like the two people on the screen with me right now, that I announce my run on Morning Joe will end next month," Geist continued.
"A run that’s lasted nearly 20 years beside the two of you have been the joy of a lifetime, the job of a lifetime."
Willie Geist Knew 'Morning Joe' Gig Wouldn't Last Forever
"This is just the way it is sometimes in business," he noted. "I knew working for two companies wasn't going to last forever, and there was an informal understanding that it would go through the midterms, that those elections were so important."
The TV personality went on, "And this show being front and center during those elections and guiding our audience through them was an important place to get to. And now here we are.”
Willie Geist to Depart 'Morning Joe' on December 31
"So as of December 31st, it’s a surreal thing to say, it’s a sad thing to say out loud, but I will not be on Morning Joe," he revealed.
"There’ll be time for a full goodbye in the weeks ahead," he concluded. "But for now, I just say thank you to my beloved friends Joe and Mika, and to the audience that we consider truly consider family."
Joe Scarborough proceeded to weigh in on the big news, making it clear that Geist will be missed.
Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Get Emotional About Willie Geist's Exit
"We knew it was coming after the midterms,” he admitted. "We had some really emotional conversations. I'm getting emotional right now."
"We shared our lives together," Scarborough added.
Mika Brzezinski chimed in, "I'm proud. I'm happy for you. But I'm also really sad, and I'm not going to hold back on that."
"I'm going to keep it real," she said, getting choked up. "Yeah, we're so grateful for our time with you."