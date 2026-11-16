The longtime co-host shared the news during an episode of the show on Monday, November 16, revealing he'll be stepping away in December. Geist is turning his attention full-time to NBC’s Sunday Today in 2027, plus expanding his role across other NBC News platforms.

"It was never intended to last forever," he said of working across both networks.

"It is with a very heavy heart, heavy with memories and experiences and friends and family, like the two people on the screen with me right now, that I announce my run on Morning Joe will end next month," Geist continued.

"A run that’s lasted nearly 20 years beside the two of you have been the joy of a lifetime, the job of a lifetime."