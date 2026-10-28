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Home > News > Donald Trump

Joe Scarborough Torches Trump Rallies as 'X-Rated' Amid Prez's 'Obsession With Men's Physiques' and Bizarre Hand Gestures

Split image of Joe Scarborough and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Joe Scarborough has had it with Trump's rallies.

Oct. 28 2026, Published 7:25 p.m. ET

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Joe Scarborough has a lot to say about Donald Trump's apparent fixation on men's bodies, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The Morning Joe host weighed in on Trump's latest rally in Texas, during which he took shots at Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico.

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Joe Scarborough Calls Trump Rallies 'X-Rated'

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Image of Donald Trump recently went viral for making a gesture with his hand and open mouth at a Texas rally.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recently went viral for making a gesture with his hand and open mouth at a Texas rally.

The President mocked Talarico for his supposed aversion to meat. In doing so, he made a gesture with his hand and open mouth, which quickly caught the attention of viewers.

"I love the meat. Ahhh. I love it, look," he declared at the time.

Scarborough said of the viral moment: "It's really hard for him to find a man’s body he doesn't like. The obsession with men's physiques, and then last night, he was doing a motion on eating meat. I don't think we can show it. It's kind of X-rated."

The TV personality went on to discuss some bizarre comments Trump made about Senator Jon Husted, which also went viral recently.

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Trump Praises Jon Husted

Photo of Trump Jon Husted
Source: MEGA

Trump recently praised Senator Jon Husted's physique.

"I looked at his a‑‑, and then I looked at his legs, and my – I said, 'His a‑‑ is like, it's like a pile of muscle.' Then I looked at his legs, and I said, 'Man, his feet are big,'" the President said at a rally in North Carolina on October 20.

"Then I looked at his shoulders, and I tapped him on the shoulder, and it actually hurt my hand," he continued. "It was like a piece of steel. I said, 'This guy's a monster.'"

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'I Don't Understand This'

Photo of DOnald Trump
Source: MEGA

Scarborough thinks Trump has an 'obsession' with men's bodies.

According to Scarborough, those remarks were indicative of Trump's "obsession" too.

"That's also the president of United States who's going around saying, like, 'Talarico is g-y.' He's the one talking like this!" he noted.

“His vice president is the one that, like, broke into David Bowie's mansion and got his eyeliner, and he's wearing his eyeliner there," Scarborough joked, referring to JD Vance. "I don't understand this; I'm just a simple caveman lawyer, and dudes don't go around talking about other guys this way."

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The middle school teacher has no prior criminal record.

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Joe Scarborough Roasts Trump

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Image of Joe Scarborough recently made fun of Trump for his bizarre behavior at recent rallies.
Source: MEGA

Scarborough called out Trump's bizarre behavior at recent rallies.

"It is clearly an obsession with him," Scarborough added. "And again, it’s just totally fine if you're obsessed with men; you're obsessed with men. I don't understand it, but you know."

He added, "It's not innuendo; it's explicit. And he's doing the motions last night."

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