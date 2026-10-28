Joe Scarborough Torches Trump Rallies as 'X-Rated' Amid Prez's 'Obsession With Men's Physiques' and Bizarre Hand Gestures

The President mocked Talarico for his supposed aversion to meat. In doing so, he made a gesture with his hand and open mouth, which quickly caught the attention of viewers.

"I love the meat. Ahhh. I love it, look," he declared at the time.

Scarborough said of the viral moment: "It's really hard for him to find a man’s body he doesn't like. The obsession with men's physiques, and then last night, he was doing a motion on eating meat. I don't think we can show it. It's kind of X-rated."

The TV personality went on to discuss some bizarre comments Trump made about Senator Jon Husted, which also went viral recently.