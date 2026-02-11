'B---h, Are You High?': Joe Rogan Blasts Former Podcast Guest Who Tried Introducing Him to Vile Pedo Jeffrey Epstein

Rogan had Cheryl Hines on his podcast and insisted he "would have never went" to meet the alleged pedophile.

He noted it's "not even a possibility that I would've went, especially after I Googled him."

"I was like, what the f--- are you talking about?" he added. "This was like 2017. One of my guests was trying to get me to meet him. I was like, 'b---- are you high?'"

Rogan also explained he would have no reason to meet Epstein unless he was the type of person "who is sucking up to the rich and powerful," insisting some are "intoxicated" by being around influential people.