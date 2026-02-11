'B---h, Are You High?': Joe Rogan Blasts Former Podcast Guest Who Tried Introducing Him to Vile Pedo Jeffrey Epstein
Feb. 11 2026, Published 11:24 a.m. ET
Joe Rogan blasted a former podcast guest who tried introducing him to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lawrence Krauss, a physicist who had been a guest on Rogan's show in the past, sent an email to Epstein in 2017 offering to connect him to Rogan.
Emails From Jeffrey Epstein About Joe Rogan
The email from Epstein to Krauss, which was released by the Department of Justice in the Epstein files drop, said, "I saw you did the Joe =ogan [sic] show, can you introduce me, I think hes =unny [sic]."
Krauss replied, saying he would reach out to Rogan.
Days later, another email was sent in which Krauss revealed Rogan had questions about Epstein. Krauss assured the convicted felon he had said "good things," but said he'd not heard back from Epstein.
Joe Rogan Denies He Would Have Gone To Meet Jeffrey Epstein
Rogan had Cheryl Hines on his podcast and insisted he "would have never went" to meet the alleged pedophile.
He noted it's "not even a possibility that I would've went, especially after I Googled him."
"I was like, what the f--- are you talking about?" he added. "This was like 2017. One of my guests was trying to get me to meet him. I was like, 'b---- are you high?'"
Rogan also explained he would have no reason to meet Epstein unless he was the type of person "who is sucking up to the rich and powerful," insisting some are "intoxicated" by being around influential people.
What Has Joe Rogan Previously Said About Jeffrey Epstein?
Rogan has been a vocal critic of the way in which Donald Trump's administration has handled the Epstein files debacle.
In January, he insisted the Trump administration's controversial ICE activity in Minnesota was being conducted to distract from the Epstein files, noting the "whole thing is weird."
He also criticized Trump's wavering on the files being a "hoax" and then suddenly them coming to light in a November 2025 episode of his podcast.
"I heard there’s no files, I heard it’s a hoax. And then all of a sudden, he’s going to release the files. Well, I thought there was no files," he shared at the time.
In July 2025, Rogan also declared the Trump administration was "trying to gaslight" people over the files.
Joe Rogan Under Fire For Recent Comments On Jeffrey Epstein
Rogan has been taking some heat for recent comments he made in a recent interview regarding Epstein.
In a conversation with former State Department employee Mike Benz, Rogan claimed Epstein "brought in a lot of intellectuals, stimulating conversations, scientists, all these very interesting people," which "was the draw" of him.
Benz similarly stated Epstein "became an important person to know in the network" due to the fact that he hosted the "coolest parties on a private island with the hottest girls."
"Basically, every male has a desire for attractive women. Not saying underage, obviously," Benz added.
Reddit users went at Rogan over the comments for what they deemed as him "defending" Epstein.
"Guys, it’s okay to traffic adult women, if it’s for a really cool party," one person claimed.
"This is by far the lowest Joe has ever gone," another added.