Joe Rogan Blasts Lindsay Clancy Supporters as Accused Child Killer Stands Trial: 'The World Is Out of Its F------ Mind'
Sept. 3 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Conservative commentator Joe Rogan threw shade at supporters of Lindsay Clancy.
Rogan was convinced those sharing sympathy for the mother were insane, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Joe Rogan Scolds Lindsay Clancy Supporters
Rogan seethed, "This lady killed her kids and everyone's like, ‘Oh my God, she needed help.’ Imagine if a single father killed his kids. Do you think there'd be any dads out there? ‘We get it. We understand. I also get sad!’"
Clancy, as Rogan highlighted, faces three counts of first-degree murder. She does not deny killing her kids. However, her legal team does argue she had been suffering from postpartum psychosis. As a result, her legal counsel contends she's not criminally responsible for her actions.
She received support from vocal individuals online who, while acknowledging her horrible crime, sympathize with her mental health issue. Advocates also called for more support for new mothers who were struggling with their mental health.
Rogan, though, believed their rally cry was an attempt to excuse Clancy.
"If those ladies could see the crime scene and see those dead kids with their f---ing vacant eyes staring up because their mother took their life, the last f---ing thing that they saw was their mother standing over them, choking them to death, I don't think they would feel so bad," he said.
Rogan Searches for Political Message in Trial
To a degree, Rogan argued the public's support for Clancy was a reflection of modern culture and politics, saying, "People are out of their f---ing mind right now. She's out of her f---ing mind. The world is out of its f---ing mind. It's like more of these things come up where you're like, ‘This can't be real. This can't be real.’ And it is real."
Rogan alleged that the supporters were predominantly "liberal women with no children." Admitting he was making a generalization, he suggested Republican women were less likely to support Clancy.
He highlighted the social causes liberal women have worried about, including "the future," voting rights, and immigration. However, Rogan undermined their advocacy, adding, "They're taking care of the world like it's the child that they don't have."
He also offered no sympathy toward Clancy or her medical status at the time, adding, "I don't care how rough it is."
Clancy Jury Sits Deadlocked
Clancy's jury sits deadlock, informing the judge multiple times they were unable to reach a decision. However, the judge insisted they continue to deliberate, attempting to avoid a mistrial.
The jury consists of nine women and three men. It's unclear where each individual stands on the topic as deliberations are kept private. Nonetheless, women on the panel have been consistently villainized online by Clancy's opposition.
Supporters Focus on Postpartum Depression
Individuals have shown up in droves to support Clancy outside of the courthouse. Some supporters were women who wore pink as a sign of solidarity.
Dr. Josef Witt-Doerring, a board-certified psychiatrist and CEO and medical director of TaperClinic, explained to Fox News that the support isn't necessarily an attempt to disregard her actions, but rather a frustration with the medical system.
He said, "I think this is where a lot of people misunderstand what the support for Lindsay actually represents. They see a few extreme voices online and assume that is what everyone supporting her believes. Most women supporting Lindsay are not saying, 'It’s OK that she killed her children.' They are saying the postpartum period can be extremely hard, and many women understand the anxiety, lack of sleep, financial stress, and pressure to return to work."