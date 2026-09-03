Joe Rogan Blasts Lindsay Clancy Supporters as Accused Child Killer Stands Trial: 'The World Is Out of Its F------ Mind'

Rogan seethed, "This lady killed her kids and everyone's like, ‘Oh my God, she needed help.’ Imagine if a single father killed his kids. Do you think there'd be any dads out there? ‘We get it. We understand. I also get sad!’"

Clancy, as Rogan highlighted, faces three counts of first-degree murder. She does not deny killing her kids. However, her legal team does argue she had been suffering from postpartum psychosis. As a result, her legal counsel contends she's not criminally responsible for her actions.

She received support from vocal individuals online who, while acknowledging her horrible crime, sympathize with her mental health issue. Advocates also called for more support for new mothers who were struggling with their mental health.

Rogan, though, believed their rally cry was an attempt to excuse Clancy.

"If those ladies could see the crime scene and see those dead kids with their f---ing vacant eyes staring up because their mother took their life, the last f---ing thing that they saw was their mother standing over them, choking them to death, I don't think they would feel so bad," he said.