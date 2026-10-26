Joe Manganiello Claims Sofía Vergara's Ex Put a 'Voodoo Curse' on Him After Mysterious Health Battle

Joe Manganiello is recounting an extraordinary moment from his seven-year health battle, claiming a shaman told him that someone from then-wife Sofía Vergara's past had placed a "voodoo curse" on him.

In his memoir Bloodlines, released Oct. 13, the 49-year-old actor writes that a Cuba-based shaman contacted him and Vergara by phone while he was seriously ill.

Manganiello says the man appeared to know details about his intestinal problems that had not been publicly reported. The book does not establish that a curse existed or that anyone caused Manganiello's illness.

Manganiello and Vergara married in 2015 and announced their split in July 2023 after seven years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in April 2024.