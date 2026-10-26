Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Joe Manganiello

Joe Manganiello Claims Sofía Vergara's Ex Put a 'Voodoo Curse' on Him After Mysterious Health Battle

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara
Source: MEGA

Joe Manganiello alleged that Sofia Vergara's ex put a curse on him

Oct. 26 2026, Published 9:47 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Joe Manganiello is recounting an extraordinary moment from his seven-year health battle, claiming a shaman told him that someone from then-wife Sofía Vergara's past had placed a "voodoo curse" on him.

In his memoir Bloodlines, released Oct. 13, the 49-year-old actor writes that a Cuba-based shaman contacted him and Vergara by phone while he was seriously ill.

Manganiello says the man appeared to know details about his intestinal problems that had not been publicly reported. The book does not establish that a curse existed or that anyone caused Manganiello's illness.

Manganiello and Vergara married in 2015 and announced their split in July 2023 after seven years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in April 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Shaman Made the Curse Claim During Phone Call

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Joe Manganiello
Source: MEGA

Joe Manganiello claimed that his family members were unaware of his condition

According to Manganiello, the shaman told Vergara that someone from her past was still in love with her.

"Someone from your past is still in love with you. He put a voodoo curse on your husband. He did it in New Orleans," Manganiello recalls the shaman saying.

The practitioner then offered to cleanse and protect the actor but said he could not travel to the United States, suggesting they meet for two days in Ecuador.

Manganiello writes that the shaman's apparent knowledge of his condition left him stunned because, he said, even some members of his family did not know how sick he was.

Article continues below advertisement

Seven-Year Illness Led to Life-Saving Surgery

Joe Manganiello
Source: MEGA

Joe Manganiello was in the hospital for two months

Manganiello has described suffering from a series of autoimmune-related illnesses that affected his digestive system, skin, thyroid, lungs and eyes.

The prolonged health crisis eventually led to emergency surgery to remove his large intestine.

He spent two months in the hospital after a year of worsening symptoms and underwent a 10-hour operation.

Vergara, who was his next of kin, decided to allow doctors to remove his entire large intestine while he was under anesthesia, according to his memoir.

The surgery left him with an ostomy bag before a later procedure reconnected his digestive tract.

Article continues below advertisement

Actor Says He Lost 60 Pounds After Surgery

Joe Manganiello
Source: MEGA

Joe Manganiello's skin was also affected due to his illness

Manganiello also writes that his weight dropped by 60 pounds in the two weeks following the surgery.

He recently shared hospital photos documenting the ordeal, including images showing his ostomy bag, surgical scars, and severe skin problems.

The actor has said the illness affected his marriage, describing how the prolonged battle changed his daily life and contributed to strain in the relationship.

He has also said he believes the health crisis played a role in the couple's eventual divorce.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
'GMA' hosts Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos reportedly face possible cuts amid network changes.

EXCLUSIVE: 'GMA' Stars Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos 'Face Cuts'

Carnie Wilson shares her struggles with depression and opens up about her fears surrounding addiction.

EXCLUSIVE: Carnie Wilson Opens Up About Depression and Addiction Fears

Nick Loeb Denies Involvement in Alleged Curse

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Sofia Vergara and Nick Loeb
Source: MEGA

Sofia Vergara's ex Nick Loeb dismissed Joe Manganiello's claims

Manganiello writes that he initially tried to determine which former boyfriend the shaman could have meant and eventually suspected "the guy she was with right before me."

That led him to Nick Loeb, whom Vergara dated from 2010 to 2014 and who was engaged to her before their split.

Manganiello also noted that Loeb had previously lived in New Orleans while attending Tulane University, a detail that made the shaman's claim seem more plausible to him at the time.

Loeb denied the allegation through a statement to Page Six, saying, "I pray they find Jesus — not another shaman."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.