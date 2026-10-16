Inside Joe Manganiello's Mystery Health Crisis as Actor Shares Rare Heartbreaking Hospital Photos

In the first image, Manganiello is seen sitting shirtless in a hospital chair.

He wrote that his weight began dropping after what he described as the “amputation” of his large intestine, ultimately losing 60 pounds during the two weeks following the surgery. He also pointed out the top of his first ostomy bag visible above the sheets.

The emergency procedure took place in 2016 after Manganiello experienced severe abdominal pain, fevers, rashes, fatigue, and ulcers in his digestive tract.

Doctors struggled to determine what was causing his symptoms, and he says he never received a definitive diagnosis.

His memoir describes the condition as a cascade of autoimmune-related illnesses that affected his skin, thyroid, eyes, lungs, and digestive system.