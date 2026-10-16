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Home > Entertainment > Sofia Vergara

Inside Joe Manganiello's Mystery Health Crisis as Actor Shares Rare Heartbreaking Hospital Photos

Joe Manganiello Shares Hospital Photos Amid Health Battle
Source: @ MEGA/ JOE MANGANIELLO/ IG

The actor says an emergency operation removed his large intestine after years of unexplained health problems.

Oct. 16 2026, Published 3:27 p.m. ET

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Joe Manganiello has given fans a look at the physical toll of the seven-year health crisis he says nearly killed him, sharing hospital photos that show his dramatic weight loss, an ostomy bag, and severe skin problems. RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 49-year-old actor posted three images on Instagram on Oct. 15, two days after the release of his memoir, Bloodlines. He said the photos correspond to the book's first chapter and were shared with a “trigger warning.”

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Joe Manganiello Shares Hospital Photos Amidst Health Battle

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Image Of Joe Manganiello
Source: @ JOE MANGANIELLO/ IG

The actor recounts his health battle and recovery in his memoir.

In the first image, Manganiello is seen sitting shirtless in a hospital chair.

He wrote that his weight began dropping after what he described as the “amputation” of his large intestine, ultimately losing 60 pounds during the two weeks following the surgery. He also pointed out the top of his first ostomy bag visible above the sheets.

The emergency procedure took place in 2016 after Manganiello experienced severe abdominal pain, fevers, rashes, fatigue, and ulcers in his digestive tract.

Doctors struggled to determine what was causing his symptoms, and he says he never received a definitive diagnosis.

His memoir describes the condition as a cascade of autoimmune-related illnesses that affected his skin, thyroid, eyes, lungs, and digestive system.

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Photos Document Surgery and Recovery

Image Of Joe Manganiello
Source: @ MEGA

Manganiello shares a glimpse of his health crisis as he reflects on recovery in his new memoir.

A second photograph shows Manganiello's abdomen after a later “reconnection/takedown surgery,” which he identifies as an anastomosis. The procedure removed his ostomy bag and reconnected the remaining portion of his digestive tract.

The third image documents the skin problems he experienced during the illness. Manganiello wrote that his skin was affected by a multitude of conditions, which he said often occurred at the same time.

The photos offer a glimpse at an ordeal Manganiello largely kept private before writing Bloodlines, which was released Oct. 13. He has said he is now symptom-free and off medication after years of treatment and medical procedures.

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Actor Recounts Years of Unexplained Illness

Image Of Joe Manganiello and ex-wife Sofia Vergara
Source: @ MEGA

Manganiello’s memoir, “Bloodlines,” details his illness, hospital stay

Manganiello also writes about searching for answers outside conventional medicine after prescriptions failed to resolve his symptoms.

His efforts included consultations with shamans and other spiritual practices, according to accounts in the memoir.

One episode involved a shaman who told Manganiello that a former partner of his then-wife, Sofía Vergara, had allegedly placed a “voodoo curse” on him.

Manganiello believed the person could have been Nick Loeb, Vergara's former fiancé. Loeb later responded to Page Six, saying, “I pray they find Jesus, not another shaman.”

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Image Of Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara
Source: @ MEGA

New photos show Manganiello’s ostomy bag, surgical scars and skin conditions

Manganiello and Vergara married in 2015 and announced their separation in July 2023. Their divorce was finalized in 2024.

In Bloodlines, Manganiello describes the effect his illness had on their marriage and argues that his health struggles played a significant role in the relationship's breakdown.

Vergara has previously given a different account of the split, citing disagreements over having children.

Manganiello has emphasized that the memoir is primarily about his health, recovery, and personal journey rather than his marriage. He has described being grateful to have survived an illness that left him fearing for his life for years.

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