EXCLUSIVE: Joe Jonas 'Snubs' Kelly Clarkson After Singer Subjected Him to Cringeworthy Chat Show Flirtfest
Swooning Kelly Clarkson flirted up a storm with hunky Joe Jonas on her daytime TV talk show, but insiders said the eight-years-younger boy-bander has zero interest and the Stronger songbird’s chirping up the wrong tree, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources say the 43-year-old American Idol winner was convinced the pair had genuine romantic chemistry when the 35-year-old crooner recently sat on her couch to plug his upcoming tour.
"Kelly was impressed by Joe and thought he was handsome, intelligent, a good dad, everything she's looking for in a guy," shared an insider.
"They had a nice chat on the show that some people thought was flirtatious and continued the conversation backstage, and the talk among friends is she's interested in more.
Still Healing
The source went on: "But she's in for a rude awakening because he's not into her at all that way! He thought she's very cute and sweet, but he's saying she's way too goody-goody and he likes another type.
"He sees them as friends but nothing more."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Clarkson has been licking her wounds ever since her bitter 2022 divorce from Brandon Blackstock, 48, father of her two young kids.
Despite shedding a ton of weight and declaring herself footloose and fancy free, her self-confidence took a tumble, sources say, and the lonely singer has struggled to move on.
Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers hunk is enjoying being single following a 2023 divorce from Game of Thrones hottie Sophie Turner, 29, with whom he coparents two daughters.
"He's about to go on tour and the word is that he wants to cut loose and have fun with the ladies while on the road," said an insider.
"He had a nice time with Kelly and yes, they swapped digits, but Joe was just being polite.
"Joe's not the type of guy to rub it in or be mean-spirited about this type of thing, but at the end of the day, he's not going to hook up with someone he's not attracted to either.
"It will come as a blow to Kelly. She thought they had a good vibe."