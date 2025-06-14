EXCLUSIVE: Joe Jonas 'Snubs' Kelly Clarkson After Singer Subjected Him to Cringeworthy Chat Show Flirtfest

Swooning Kelly Clarkson flirted up a storm with hunky Joe Jonas on her daytime TV talk show, but insiders said the eight-years-younger boy-bander has zero interest and the Stronger songbird’s chirping up the wrong tree, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources say the 43-year-old American Idol winner was convinced the pair had genuine romantic chemistry when the 35-year-old crooner recently sat on her couch to plug his upcoming tour.

"Kelly was impressed by Joe and thought he was handsome, intelligent, a good dad, everything she's looking for in a guy," shared an insider.

"They had a nice chat on the show that some people thought was flirtatious and continued the conversation backstage, and the talk among friends is she's interested in more.