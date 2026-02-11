Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Jonas' Rebound Romance — Boy Bander Dating Model Tatiana in Wake of Sophie Turner Split

Joe Jonas has sparked rebound romance rumors with a model following his high-profile split from Sophie Turner.
Source: MEGA; @TATSGAB/INSTAGRAM

Joe Jonas has sparked rebound romance rumors with a model following his high-profile split from Sophie Turner.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 11 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Boy bander Joe Jonas is dating model Tatiana Gabriela a year after finalizing his bitter divorce from Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The newly minted couple was spotted at a playground in Miami on New Year's Day hanging with Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3, the 36-year-old singer's daughters with Turner.

Drooling Emoji Sparks Dating Buzz

Joe Jonas was spotted dating model Tatiana Gabriela a year after finalizing his divorce from Sophie Turner.
Source: MEGA; @TATSGAB/INSTAGRAM

Joe Jonas was spotted dating model Tatiana Gabriela a year after finalizing his divorce from Sophie Turner.

Jonas also "liked" the carousel of New Year's Eve photos Tatiana posted to Instagram – and even added a drooling emoji.

The hitmaker and the Puerto Rican stunner started seeing each other at the end of the summer, an insider confirmed.

Jonas and Turner, 29, split in September 2023 after four years of marriage.

Following a contentious fight over child custody, they eventually settled their divorce a year later.

The X-Men alum quickly moved on with English aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. Although they were rumored to have split last April after a year and a half together, they've since been spotted together at several events.

Post-Divorce Dating Leap Begins

Sophie Turner moved on with Peregrine Pearson following her split from Jonas.
Source: MEGA

Sophie Turner moved on with Peregrine Pearson following her split from Jonas.

Last fall, she was also linked to Coldplay frontman – and Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson ex – Chris Martin.

Since his divorce from Turner, Turner has been spotted with a series of unidentified brunettes, including in St. Tropez last summer, on a beach in Greece shortly afterward, and at a Bad Bunny party in Miami in October.

Jonas has said the idea of dating again following his marriage to Turner "was really scary and intimidating."

But he added: "It's OK to take a leap of faith and just try again and put yourself out there."

