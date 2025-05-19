WATCH: Heartbreaking Video Resurfaces of Cancer-Battling Joe Biden Failing to Recognize His Backer-Turned-Traitor George Clooney

New questions about Biden's mental and physical health have exploded since the 82-year-old revealed he is fighting an " aggressive form" of prostate cancer .

Clooney soon called for Biden to drop out of the presidential race.

After shaking hands, the Good Night and Good Luck star kept his arms folded, while Biden stared on with a blank expression on his face.

Video from their meeting shows Clooney, 64, trying to make small talk with Biden , seemingly sympathizing about the "long trip" the then-presidential candidate took to the west coast for the event.

In one passage of the new bombshell book, Biden was reportedly so impaired and out of it that he didn't recognize Clooney at the fundraiser in Los Angeles .

In their new book Original Sin, CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Axios correspondent Alex Thompson relay what really happened during the high profile campaign event that forced Clooney to reconsider his support of Biden's reelection.

As they reveal in their book, the president appeared "severely diminished, as if he’d aged a decade since Clooney last saw him in December 2022.

"'You know, George,' the assisting aide told the president, gently reminding him who was in front of him.

"'Yeah, yeah,' the president said to one of the most recognizable men in the world, the host of this lucrative fundraiser. 'Thank you for being here.'

"It seemed clear that the President had not recognized Clooney." Tapper and Thompson write.

The exchange – or lack thereof – is said to have left the Ocean's Eleven actor "shaken to his core."

A VIP guest reportedly said of the moment: "It was not okay. That thing, the moment where you recognize someone you know – especially a famous person who’s doing a f---ing fundraiser for you – it was delayed. It was uncomfortable."