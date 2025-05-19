WATCH: Heartbreaking Video Resurfaces of Cancer-Battling Joe Biden Failing to Recognize His Backer-Turned-Traitor George Clooney
RadarOnline.com has obtained footage of the shocking moment former President Joe Biden reportedly could not recognize Hollywood heavyweight George Clooney at the star-filled June 2024 Democratic fundraiser hosted by the Academy Award winning actor.
New questions about Biden's mental and physical health have exploded since the 82-year-old revealed he is fighting an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer.
In their new book Original Sin, CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Axios correspondent Alex Thompson relay what really happened during the high profile campaign event that forced Clooney to reconsider his support of Biden's reelection.
In one passage of the new bombshell book, Biden was reportedly so impaired and out of it that he didn't recognize Clooney at the fundraiser in Los Angeles.
Video from their meeting shows Clooney, 64, trying to make small talk with Biden, seemingly sympathizing about the "long trip" the then-presidential candidate took to the west coast for the event.
After shaking hands, the Good Night and Good Luck star kept his arms folded, while Biden stared on with a blank expression on his face.
Troubling Exchange
As they reveal in their book, the president appeared "severely diminished, as if he’d aged a decade since Clooney last saw him in December 2022.
"'You know, George,' the assisting aide told the president, gently reminding him who was in front of him.
"'Yeah, yeah,' the president said to one of the most recognizable men in the world, the host of this lucrative fundraiser. 'Thank you for being here.'
"It seemed clear that the President had not recognized Clooney." Tapper and Thompson write.
The exchange – or lack thereof – is said to have left the Ocean's Eleven actor "shaken to his core."
A VIP guest reportedly said of the moment: "It was not okay. That thing, the moment where you recognize someone you know – especially a famous person who’s doing a f---ing fundraiser for you – it was delayed. It was uncomfortable."
Clooney Speaks Out
Weeks after the fundraiser, and also following Biden's weak debate performance against Donald Trump, Clooney begged Biden to drop out of the presidential race in a much-talked about op-ed for The New York Times.
He wrote at the time: "We are not going to win in November with this president.
"On top of that, we won’t win the House, and we’re going to lose the Senate. This isn’t only my opinion; this is the opinion of every senator and Congress member and governor that I've spoken with in private. Every single one, irrespective of what he or she is saying publicly."
Biden would end up stepping away, with Kamala Harris replacing him.
Bill Maher's 'Uncancellable' Podcast Studio 'Shuts Down' — Less Than 2 Years After It Opened, And Amid Controversy Over His Shock 'Trump Backing'
Biden's Battle
Concerns over Biden's mental and physical health loomed large during his presidency, and the new book also claims Democratic insiders had discussions behind closed doors about his ability to serve as president.
Former aides were even said to have discussed the possibility of the president using a wheelchair if elected to a second term.
The authors wrote: "Biden’s physical deterioration – most apparent in his halting walk – had become so severe that there were internal discussions about putting the president in a wheelchair."
Given Biden's just revealed cancer diagnosis, political figures would love to quell the questions about his mental sharpness.
David Axelrod, the former Obama aide and frequent Biden critic, said any discussion about the former president’s mental acuity "should be more muted and set aside for now as he’s struggling through this."