In Promise Me, America, Biden wrote that in the final hours of his presidency, he and his team were "trying to protect the progress we’d made from the strong likelihood that Donald Trump would undo as much of it as he could, through executive actions."

"I was particularly worried about all the people who had called out his corruption, or who had bravely resisted his policies when they were clearly going to harm Americans, as had been the case during the COVID pandemic," he continued.

"With that concern in mind, I had long conversations with my senior staff about what I might do to protect these people," he added. "Dr. Anthony Fauci, for example, was as selfless a public servant as I could think of, but he had run afoul of MAGA simply because COVID had undermined Trump’s aura of power."