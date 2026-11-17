Joe Biden Reveals He Rushed to Pardon Dr. Fauci in Final Hours of Presidency Over Fears Trump Would Seek Revenge
Nov. 17 2026, Published 5:10 p.m. ET
Joe Biden fiercely defended his controversial decision to grant a preemptive presidential pardon to his former COVID czar, Dr. Anthony Fauci, in the final hours of his White House reign, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In his new presidential memoir, the 83-year-old former commander-in-chief doubled down on the controversial move, claiming Fauci had run "afoul of MAGA simply because COVID had undermined" Donald Trump’s "aura of power" and insisting he feared the incoming president would seek revenge against his former chief medical adviser.
Biden Was Worried About People Who 'Resisted Trump's Policies'
In Promise Me, America, Biden wrote that in the final hours of his presidency, he and his team were "trying to protect the progress we’d made from the strong likelihood that Donald Trump would undo as much of it as he could, through executive actions."
"I was particularly worried about all the people who had called out his corruption, or who had bravely resisted his policies when they were clearly going to harm Americans, as had been the case during the COVID pandemic," he continued.
"With that concern in mind, I had long conversations with my senior staff about what I might do to protect these people," he added. "Dr. Anthony Fauci, for example, was as selfless a public servant as I could think of, but he had run afoul of MAGA simply because COVID had undermined Trump’s aura of power."
Biden Gave Fauci a Preemptive Pardom Because He 'Stood Against Donald Trump'
"So I decided to offer Dr. Fauci a preemptive pardon, and to extend similar protections to others who had stood up against Donald Trump in his first term," Biden explained.
He signed the pardon on January 20, 2025, only hours before Trump was sworn in for a second term.
Biden's sweeping pardon of Fauci raised eyebrows, particularly since he'd never even been charged with a crime.
The extraordinary legal protection shielded Fauci from potential federal prosecution over his government work dating all the way back to January 1, 2014, more than six years before COVID-19 struck. It covered his time running the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, his role on Trump's White House Coronavirus Task Force, and his subsequent stint as Biden's chief medical adviser.
Dr. Anthony Fauci Worked Under Donald Trump During COVID
Fauci was one of Trump's top medical advisers when COVID-19 swept across America in 2020, but the two soon began butting heads as the doctor repeatedly challenged the president's upbeat claims as the tycoon promoted several unproven treatments as potential cures or preventive measures.
The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director pushed for sweeping COVID restrictions, including temporary school and business closures and limits on public gatherings, to slow the spread of the deadly virus. But his dire warnings about fresh outbreaks put him on a collision course with Trump, who was desperate to reopen the country and get the economy back on track.
After Trump lost to Biden in the November 2020 election, the president-elect made him his chief medical adviser, a role in which he oversaw many COVID-related decisions with far greater authority than Fauci had under his predecessor.
Dr. Fauci Refuses to Answer Questions About COVID Origins
Fauci, who retired in 2022, was finally called to face Congress for allegedly lying about the origins of the COVID-19 virus and his National Institutes of Health-funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
He appeared before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on July 29, 2026, at a hearing chaired by Senator Rand Paul, where Fauci infamously invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination more than 100 times and refused to answer a single question.