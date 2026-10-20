Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Joe Biden

Joe Biden Poses for Rare Photo With Daughter Ashley After Son Hunter Calls Ex-Prez's Cancer Battle 'Really Sad'

A photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden appeared in a photo alongside his daughter.

Profile Image

Oct. 20 2026, Published 11:13 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Former President Joe Biden was seen in a new photo with his daughter, Ashley.

The 83-year-old was all smiles at his child's side, despite currently battling a difficult cancer diagnosis that has rattled the family, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Biden Flashes a Smile With Ashley Biden

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A photo of Joe Biden and Ashley Biden
Source: MEGA

Joe was seen eating at a restaurant.

Article continues below advertisement

In the photo shared to Ashley's Instagram Story, Joe wore a blue striped button-down and a shiny watch. He had a bowl of spaghetti in front of them as they dined at a sit-down restaurant.

Ashley, 45, also kept it casual in the photo, wearing a denim jacket as she snapped a selfie with her father. She wore her dark hair down and kept her makeup minimal.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Announces Cancer Diagnosis

A photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

The cancer spread to his bones.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe, who served as vice president under former President Barack Obama's side, was diagnosed with aggressive, stage 4 prostate cancer. He received the news in May 2025, shortly after leaving his presidential term.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," his staff revealed at the time.

"On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management."

In a more personal statement, he said on Instagram, "Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."

He began chemotherapy in the fall of 2025. However, his family has admitted they aren't expecting him to beat the disease due to his age and the severity of the cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

Hunter Biden Reflects on Joe's Cancer

A photo of Hunter Biden
Source: MEGA

The diagnosis has been difficult for the Biden family.

Article continues below advertisement

His son, Hunter, admitted that watching Joe's cancer journey has been "really sad."

Hunter hasn't shied away from being open about the effects cancer has had on his father, who he described as the "center of our family. He admitted the cancer is "very debilitating" for Joe, who has still kept on a brave face and attended public events.

“The only thing that I say about my dad, about his health right now, is I wish he would complain more," he added.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
picture of Gavin Newsom and Kimberly Guilfoyle

Gavin Newsom Breaks Silence on Ex-Wife Kimberly Guilfoyle's Sacking as Greek Ambassador — It's 'Unfortunate'

Scaramucci served as Trump's communications director during his first presidency.

Former Trump Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci Responds to Katie Zacharia's Firing

Article continues below advertisement

Jill Biden Says Joe Could Live With Cancer for 'Rest of His Life'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A photo of Jill Biden
Source: MEGA

The Biden team has consistently maintained the diagnosis did not come until he departed from office.

Joe's wife, Jill, similarly shared a grim outlook on Joe's diagnosis, speculating he "will live with cancer till the rest of his life."

She told Today co-host Craig Melvin, "I think if he had just been diagnosed with prostate cancer, that’s one thing, because that can be cured, but the fact that it metastasized to his bones, that makes it a whole different story."

Joe's cancer diagnosis came after a flurry of speculation about his health during his bid for re-election against President Donald Trump. However, Joe's team has insisted they weren't aware of any underlying medical conditions at the time.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.