Joe Biden Poses for Rare Photo With Daughter Ashley After Son Hunter Calls Ex-Prez's Cancer Battle 'Really Sad'

Joe, who served as vice president under former President Barack Obama's side, was diagnosed with aggressive, stage 4 prostate cancer. He received the news in May 2025, shortly after leaving his presidential term.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," his staff revealed at the time.

"On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management."

In a more personal statement, he said on Instagram, "Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."

He began chemotherapy in the fall of 2025. However, his family has admitted they aren't expecting him to beat the disease due to his age and the severity of the cancer.