Joe Biden Poses for Rare Photo With Daughter Ashley After Son Hunter Calls Ex-Prez's Cancer Battle 'Really Sad'
Oct. 20 2026, Published 11:13 a.m. ET
Former President Joe Biden was seen in a new photo with his daughter, Ashley.
The 83-year-old was all smiles at his child's side, despite currently battling a difficult cancer diagnosis that has rattled the family, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Joe Biden Flashes a Smile With Ashley Biden
In the photo shared to Ashley's Instagram Story, Joe wore a blue striped button-down and a shiny watch. He had a bowl of spaghetti in front of them as they dined at a sit-down restaurant.
Ashley, 45, also kept it casual in the photo, wearing a denim jacket as she snapped a selfie with her father. She wore her dark hair down and kept her makeup minimal.
Joe Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Joe, who served as vice president under former President Barack Obama's side, was diagnosed with aggressive, stage 4 prostate cancer. He received the news in May 2025, shortly after leaving his presidential term.
"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," his staff revealed at the time.
"On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management."
In a more personal statement, he said on Instagram, "Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."
He began chemotherapy in the fall of 2025. However, his family has admitted they aren't expecting him to beat the disease due to his age and the severity of the cancer.
Hunter Biden Reflects on Joe's Cancer
His son, Hunter, admitted that watching Joe's cancer journey has been "really sad."
Hunter hasn't shied away from being open about the effects cancer has had on his father, who he described as the "center of our family. He admitted the cancer is "very debilitating" for Joe, who has still kept on a brave face and attended public events.
“The only thing that I say about my dad, about his health right now, is I wish he would complain more," he added.
Jill Biden Says Joe Could Live With Cancer for 'Rest of His Life'
Joe's wife, Jill, similarly shared a grim outlook on Joe's diagnosis, speculating he "will live with cancer till the rest of his life."
She told Today co-host Craig Melvin, "I think if he had just been diagnosed with prostate cancer, that’s one thing, because that can be cured, but the fact that it metastasized to his bones, that makes it a whole different story."
Joe's cancer diagnosis came after a flurry of speculation about his health during his bid for re-election against President Donald Trump. However, Joe's team has insisted they weren't aware of any underlying medical conditions at the time.