Biden’s Putin Lie: Prez Claims to Have Known Putin for 'Over 40 Years' — Even When He Worked as a KGB Agent
President Joe Biden recently made the absurd claim that he has known Vladimir Putin for “over 40 years,” RadarOnline.com can report – even though Putin was working as a KGB agent 40 years ago.
President Biden’s latest blunder came on Thursday during his visit to the Normandy American Cemetery in France to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
The 81-year-old leader stepped away for an interview with ABC News during his visit to the Normandy American Cemetery on Thursday.
He discussed Putin as well as the Russian despot’s ongoing invasion and war against Ukraine.
But Biden’s interview with ABC News took a questionable turn after the commander-in-chief claimed that he has “known” the Russian tyrant for “over 40 years.”
“I've known him for over 40 years. He's concerned me for 40 years,” Biden told ABC News anchor David Muir this week. “He's not a decent man.”
“He's a dictator and he's struggling to make sure he holds his country together while still keeping his assault going," President Biden added.
As RadarOnline.com noted, it is unclear how President Biden could have known Putin for “over 40 years” when Putin only entered Russian politics in 1990.
Putin served as a KGB agent from 1975 to the beginning of the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1989. He then became an advisor on international affairs in St. Petersburg in 1990 and, flash forward to 1999, prime minister.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden’s blunder about knowing Putin for “over 40 years” on Thursday was just the latest gaffe committed by the mistake-prone president.
President Biden committed another concerning slip-up last month when he claimed that Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an American and Israeli citizen, attended a White House event.
Goldberg-Polin was, and still is, being held as a hostage by Hamas in Gaza.
“My administration is working around the clock to free the remaining hostages, just as we have freed hostages already,” Biden said last month. “And here with us today is Hersh Goldberg-Polin.”
“And still he is not here with us, but he's still being held by Hamas,” Biden later corrected himself as Goldberg-Polin’s parents sat in the White House audience.
Biden committed yet another concerning blunder last month when he falsely claimed that he was serving as vice president when the COVID-19 pandemic first devastated the United States and the world in early 2020.
Biden claimed that President Barack Obama, who left the White House in January 2017, dispatched Biden to Detroit, Michigan to “help fix” the COVID-19 issue.
“And when I was vice president, things were kind of bad during the pandemic,” Biden said last month. “And, what happened was Barack said to me: Go to Detroit – and help fix it.”