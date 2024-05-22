Brutal: White House Forced to Make Nine Corrections to President Biden’s NAACP Speech in Detroit
The White House was forced to issue a nine-point corrections list after President Joe Biden fumbled his speech to the NAACP in Detroit on Sunday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The changes included multiple gaffes and a claim that he was vice president during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On May 19, Biden spoke at the 69th annual Fight for Freedom Fund dinner as part of an effort to engage with Black voters.
The official transcript of Biden's speech was released a day later on Monday, May 20 — and was riddled with strikethroughs highlighting corrections that needed to be made.
Brackets with comments were included in the released script that further explained Biden's numerous errors.
One glaring blunder that needed to be rectified in the released transcript was Biden claiming to be vice president during the COVID-19 pandemic. In reality, Mike Pence served as Donald Trump's vice president.
"And when I was vice president, things were kind of bad during the
pandemic [recession], and what happened was Barack said to me, ‘Go to Detroit and help fix it," the corrected transcript read.
Another gaffe from Biden was mixing up the organization with the lifetime achievement award that he was receiving from the Detroit branch of the NAACP.
"Folks, I’m humbled to receive this
organization [award], which defines the character and consequence of what we do," the transcript continued.
The third corrected point was also an odd slip of the tongue, as Biden said he called his recent commencement speech at Morehouse College, an all-Black male institution, "inspiresing."
"It was truly
inspiresing [inspiring]: over 400 young Black men who will do extraordinary things," the 81-year-old president said.
Biden went on to fumble figures that the average American household saved with expanded subsidies in the Affordable Care Act. While the administration estimated average households saved around $80,000 annually, Biden claimed savings were nearly one million per year in premiums.
"I protected and expanded the Affordable Care Act, saving millions of families $800,000 in prem- —
$8,000 [$800] in — a year in premiums," the transcript stated.
Biden continued to mix up words as he addressed maternal health care statistics for Black women. While he was supposed to say Black women "are nearly three times more likely to die," he instead said they "have nearly three times more likely to die."
"He [Trump] not only denies reproductive freedom but worsens the mortality rate for Black moms, who
have [are] nearly three times more likely to die from pregnancy complications than a white woman," Biden said.
Biden additionally misspoke when speaking on January 6 insurrectionists, which he called "irrectionists."
"He [Trump] calls the
irrectionists [insurrectionists] who stormed Capitol Hill ‘patriots.’ He says, if re-elected, he wants, quote, ‘every’ one of them pardoned," the official transcript continued.
Later he misquoted Trump, "But that’s not Donald Trump. Donald Trump has said, if he loses again in November, there will be, quote,
‘bloodshed‘ [‘bloodbath’]. What in God’s name are we talking about here?"