Hot Mic Moment: Joe Biden Tells Colleagues Israel PM Needs a 'Come to Jesus Moment'
President Joe Biden was caught warning Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a hot mic moment at the State of the Union address on Thursday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Biden said he and the Israeli prime minister needed to have a "come to Jesus meeting" about the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
The hot mic moment followed Biden's State of the Union address. The president made the comment while greeting Democrat Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado, Transportation SSecretary Pete Buttigieg, and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.
Biden has faced criticism and pressure from U.S. voters calling for a permanent ceasefire as well as increased efforts to ensure humanitarian aid can enter Gaza.
Biden's growing frustrations with Netanyahu have made headlines amid the escalating war in Gaza.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the president was accused of calling the Israeli prime minister a "bad f------ guy" behind closed doors.
A Politico report revealed the Biden administration's support of Israel has cost the Democrats millions of critical votes in the upcoming election.
"Like everyone in the administration and any Democrat with a pulse, he’s deeply suspicious of Benjamin Netanyahu, and privately has called the Israeli prime minister a ‘bad f------ guy," sources who have talked with the president said, according to the report.
Biden seemingly attempted to appeal to lost voters during his fiery State of the Union address.
In his address, Biden repeatedly spoke with optimism of a temporary ceasefire in the works, which would offer some relief to the millions living in Gaza. The president also announced the U.S. military would establish a port to bring in much-needed aid like food and medical supplies.
"A temporary pier would enable a massive increase in the amount of humanitarian assistance getting into Gaza every day," Biden said Thursday night.
The 81-year-old also included a warning to Netanyahu while highlighting the importance of establishing a flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.
"And Israel must also do its part. Israel must allow more aid into Gaza and ensure that humanitarian workers aren’t caught in the cross fire," Biden said.
Biden doubled down in his warning to Israeli leadership, "Humanitarian assistance cannot be a secondary consideration or a bargaining chip. Protecting and saving innocent lives has to be a priority."