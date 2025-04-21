Joe Biden 'Fakes' Easter Appearance as Former President Accused of Photoshopping Himself Into Family Snap — 'Looks Like a Cardboard Cutout!'
Joe Biden has some eggs-plaining to do after a sketchy family photo on Easter Sunday, RadarOnline.com can report.
Several astute observers were convinced he was digitally inserted into the group shot – while one member of the president's family was conspicuously missing from the gathering.
Biden posted a smiling photo of himself and Jill on X.com surrounded by their family sitting on some porch steps.
The 82-year-old former leader captioned the snap with a simple: "We wish everyone celebrating today a peaceful and joyful Easter."
However, there was not much peace in the comments section, as followers had a field day pointing out what they called several suspicious inaccuracies.
Foremost among them, many pointed out how sus Biden looked in the snap, like he wasn't even really there.
One person commented: "No one will ever be able to convince me that Joe is not photoshopped into this photo."
Another echoed: "How fake do you have to be to literally have yourself photoshopped into your own family's Easter photo before then posting it online to convince the world you're wholesome?"
A third observed that Biden "looked like a cardboard cutout."
Other internet sleuths said they could prove the president was M.I.A. by looking closely at his stature.
"Why is Biden wearing a full suit and tie and TV makeup for this loving family photo?" one person asked.
Another pointed out: "Is your forearm 4ft long? With your arm at that angle, it's physically impossible for those to be your fingers. Who the hell is doing this crappy Photoshop job?"
While a third agreed: "That's creepy AF. Whose hand is this? Surely not yours."
While Biden was supposedly there, many observers noticed disgraced son Hunter was not. The 55-year-old faced serious prison time on tax and gun charges before dad Joe gave him a last-minute presidential pardon.
His absence was noted by fans – one of which asked: "Where is Hunter? He wasn’t invited to Easter?"
Just days before leaving office, Biden claimed his son was "unfairly prosecuted" as he announced his pardon decision. That's despite stating in June he would not pardon him after he was convicted of three firearm charges.
Biden said at the time: "I abide by the jury decision. I will do that and I will not pardon him."
But just before leaving the White House, Biden used his powers to spare his youngest son from going to prison.
In a statement released by the White House, Biden said: "Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter.
"From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted."
He added: "For my entire career I have followed a simple principle: just tell the American people the truth. They’ll be fair-minded.
"Here’s the truth: I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice – and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further.
"I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision."
The pardon came just days before Hunter’s scheduled sentencing for his conviction on federal gun charges.