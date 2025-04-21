Joe Biden 'Fakes' Easter Appearance as Former President Accused of Photoshopping Himself Into Family Snap — 'Looks Like a Cardboard Cutout!'

Biden posted a smiling photo of himself and Jill on X.com surrounded by their family sitting on some porch steps.

The 82-year-old former leader captioned the snap with a simple: "We wish everyone celebrating today a peaceful and joyful Easter."

However, there was not much peace in the comments section, as followers had a field day pointing out what they called several suspicious inaccuracies.

Foremost among them, many pointed out how sus Biden looked in the snap, like he wasn't even really there.

One person commented: "No one will ever be able to convince me that Joe is not photoshopped into this photo."

Another echoed: "How fake do you have to be to literally have yourself photoshopped into your own family's Easter photo before then posting it online to convince the world you're wholesome?"

A third observed that Biden "looked like a cardboard cutout."