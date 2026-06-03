'Cringe and Sad': Joe Biden Crashes Jill’s Book Event With Whoopi Goldberg to Ask Awkward Question Before Ex-Prez Was 'Cut Off by Aides'
June 3 2026, Published 4:44 p.m. ET
Joe Biden crashed his wife Jill's book event in New York City and asked strange question about who she "loves the most," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The rarely seen 83-year-old former president did nothing to calm rampant rumors about his cognitive state, standing up and engaging Jill in conversation while she was speaking with event moderator and The View panelist Whoopi Goldberg.
Joe Biden's Rare Public Appearance Went Viral in Video
The moment came when Jill, 75, was in the middle of a Q&A session promoting her new memoir, A View From the East Wing, and Goldberg, 70, shared an audience member's comment thanking the nation's 46th president for his four decades of public service.
Joe rose to his feet as the crowd at the 92nd Street Y gave him a standing ovation before shuffling forward from the front row and making a few steps towards the stage.
"I have a question," the former president demanded as his wife nervously laughed and told him, "Like you couldn’t ask it later," about the impromptu discussion.
"Who do you love most in the whole world?" Joe wanted to know before Jill did her best to cut the interaction short, telling him it was "Whoopi," as he put his hands up in frustration.
Joe Biden Kept Interrupting Wife Jill's Book Event
To get her husband to settle down, Jill eventually told him, "I love you most, Joe. Was that it? Was that the answer he wanted?"
The former Delaware senator then rambled, "It’s overwhelming, isn’t it?"
A nervous Jill attempted damage control by responding, "Overwhelming, well, that’s what keeps him on his toes, he’s never 100 percent sure, I always keep him guessing, is that not true?"
Joe blurted out, "My book..." before a crew member finally came along with a microphone, as he added, "My book, which comes out in September, read it."
Jill nervously asked the audience, "Do I have to remind him that this is my event?" as her husband went on to gush, "The only thing that Jill does better than write, she’s a beautiful woman," before he was eventually cut off by aides.
'Cringe and at the Same Time Sad'
The video went viral on X, as viewers felt a mix of pity and derision towards the former first couple.
"The secondhand embarrassment is Olympic-level. Poor Jill," one user wrote,
A second shared, "How fricking cringe and at the same time sad," while a third jeered, "What a train wreck," about the interaction.
Another agreed, writing: "God, this is sickening. She talks to him like he's a child, and she did that after the debate, too."
Jill Biden's Book Promo Tour's Eyebrow-Raising Moments
Jill has been making headlines during the promotion of her book. Earlier this month, the former White House resident told CBS News Sunday Morning that she thought Joe was "having a stroke" during his disastrous June 2024 presidential debate against Donald Trump.
After the poor performance had many top Democrats questioning if Joe had the cognitive ability to make it another four years, he dropped out of seeking a second term.
Despite that, Jill claimed on Morning Joe that her husband "would have beat Donald Trump in that election" had he not quit the race.