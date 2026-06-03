'Cringe and Sad': Joe Biden Crashes Jill’s Book Event With Whoopi Goldberg to Ask Awkward Question Before Ex-Prez Was 'Cut Off by Aides'

The rarely seen 83-year-old former president did nothing to calm rampant rumors about his cognitive state , standing up and engaging Jill in conversation while she was speaking with event moderator and The View panelist Whoopi Goldberg .

Joe Biden crashed his wife Jill 's book event in New York City and asked strange question about who she "loves the most," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The moment came when Jill, 75, was in the middle of a Q&A session promoting her new memoir, A View From the East Wing, and Goldberg, 70, shared an audience member's comment thanking the nation's 46th president for his four decades of public service.

Joe rose to his feet as the crowd at the 92nd Street Y gave him a standing ovation before shuffling forward from the front row and making a few steps towards the stage.

"I have a question," the former president demanded as his wife nervously laughed and told him, "Like you couldn’t ask it later," about the impromptu discussion.

"Who do you love most in the whole world?" Joe wanted to know before Jill did her best to cut the interaction short, telling him it was "Whoopi," as he put his hands up in frustration.