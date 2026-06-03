Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Joe Biden

'Cringe and Sad': Joe Biden Crashes Jill’s Book Event With Whoopi Goldberg to Ask Awkward Question Before Ex-Prez Was 'Cut Off by Aides'

Photo of Joe and Jill Biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden awkwardly interrupted wife Jill's book tour event with Whoopi Goldberg.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 3 2026, Published 4:44 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Joe Biden crashed his wife Jill's book event in New York City and asked strange question about who she "loves the most," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The rarely seen 83-year-old former president did nothing to calm rampant rumors about his cognitive state, standing up and engaging Jill in conversation while she was speaking with event moderator and The View panelist Whoopi Goldberg.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Biden's Rare Public Appearance Went Viral in Video

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden started talking to wife Jill from the audience at her book event.

The moment came when Jill, 75, was in the middle of a Q&A session promoting her new memoir, A View From the East Wing, and Goldberg, 70, shared an audience member's comment thanking the nation's 46th president for his four decades of public service.

Joe rose to his feet as the crowd at the 92nd Street Y gave him a standing ovation before shuffling forward from the front row and making a few steps towards the stage.

"I have a question," the former president demanded as his wife nervously laughed and told him, "Like you couldn’t ask it later," about the impromptu discussion.

"Who do you love most in the whole world?" Joe wanted to know before Jill did her best to cut the interaction short, telling him it was "Whoopi," as he put his hands up in frustration.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Biden Kept Interrupting Wife Jill's Book Event

Photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden started rambling about his own book coming out during wife Jill's NYC event.

To get her husband to settle down, Jill eventually told him, "I love you most, Joe. Was that it? Was that the answer he wanted?"

The former Delaware senator then rambled, "It’s overwhelming, isn’t it?"

A nervous Jill attempted damage control by responding, "Overwhelming, well, that’s what keeps him on his toes, he’s never 100 percent sure, I always keep him guessing, is that not true?"

Joe blurted out, "My book..." before a crew member finally came along with a microphone, as he added, "My book, which comes out in September, read it."

Jill nervously asked the audience, "Do I have to remind him that this is my event?" as her husband went on to gush, "The only thing that Jill does better than write, she’s a beautiful woman," before he was eventually cut off by aides.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

'Cringe and at the Same Time Sad'

Photo of Jill Biden
Source: MEGA

The viral video's viewers had mixed feelings about Jill Biden's response to her 'cringe' husband.

The video went viral on X, as viewers felt a mix of pity and derision towards the former first couple.

"The secondhand embarrassment is Olympic-level. Poor Jill," one user wrote,

A second shared, "How fricking cringe and at the same time sad," while a third jeered, "What a train wreck," about the interaction.

Another agreed, writing: "God, this is sickening. She talks to him like he's a child, and she did that after the debate, too."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Barron Trump

Inside Barron Trump's Private Life: Prez's Youngest Son 'Didn't See Many Friends' While Attending NYU and 'Had His Own Floor in Trump Tower'

Photo of Donald Trump

'Completely Unhinged' Trump Suffers Meltdown After Musicians Boycott His Freedom Festival — As Prez Claims He 'Never Heard of Them' and Canceled Event Himself 

Jill Biden's Book Promo Tour's Eyebrow-Raising Moments

Photo of Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Source: CNN/YouTube

Jill Biden recently claimed she thought husband Joe was 'having a stroke' in his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump in 2024.

Jill has been making headlines during the promotion of her book. Earlier this month, the former White House resident told CBS News Sunday Morning that she thought Joe was "having a stroke" during his disastrous June 2024 presidential debate against Donald Trump.

After the poor performance had many top Democrats questioning if Joe had the cognitive ability to make it another four years, he dropped out of seeking a second term.

Despite that, Jill claimed on Morning Joe that her husband "would have beat Donald Trump in that election" had he not quit the race.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.