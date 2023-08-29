Caught on Camera: Biden Repeatedly Coughs Into His Hand — Then Goes Right Back to Shaking Hands With Back-to-school Students
President Joe Biden was caught on camera coughing into his hand before shaking the hands of young back-to-school students in Washington, D.C., RadarOnline.com can report.
The concerning incident took place on Monday as the 80-year-old president and First Lady Jill Biden visited Eliot-Hine Middle School to welcome a class of students as they returned for the first day of the new academic year.
But a startling video of the president’s school visit caught the commander-in-chief as he repeatedly coughed into his hand before shaking the hands of a number of young students.
Even more concerning are reports that President Biden was caught entering the Oval Office with his personal physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, shortly after his coughing fit at Eliot-Hine.
When asked about Biden’s coughing fit and Dr. O’Connor’s visit to the Oval Office, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to comment.
“The press pool spotted the president walking into the Oval Office with his personal physician Dr. O’Connor a few minutes ago,” one reporter pushed on Monday. “Did he have an appointment? Did he have a health concern?”
“This is the first time I'm hearing of that,” Jean-Pierre responded. “Clearly, I did not see that. So I can't speak to that.”
Jean-Pierre also fired back at reporters when asked about a new Associated Press poll that found that 77% of voters believe President Biden is too old to serve another four years in the White House.
The poll’s respondents also reportedly described the 80-year-old president as “old” and “confused.”
“The president has had a historic administration in just two years,” Jean-Pierre said when asked about the new poll.
- Barack Obama is Running The Biden Administration, Newt Gingrich Claims
- Exposed: Biden Staffers Secretly Met With Jack Smith's Team Ahead of Trump Classified Documents Indictment
- Donald Trump Faces Steep Drop in Support After GOP Debate, Ron DeSantis and Chris Christie Gaining on Ex-President: New Poll
“In many ways this president has been able to do things that is going to change how American families move forward, whether it is with the economy, whether it's health care,” she continued.
“And so that's what we will happily discuss as it relates to age, what the President has been able to do, and how he's been able to deliver.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden’s age and ability to lead the nation faced renewed scrutiny in April when he officially announced his plans to seek reelection next year.
Although a Walter Reed National Military Medical Center physician determined that Biden was "healthy" and "vigorous" after his annual physical earlier this year, experts spoke out to refute the doctor’s findings.
"This physical exam is more significant for what it leaves out than what it actually tells us," one doctor said in February.
"All the available evidence suggests President Biden is, in fact, secretly suffering from dementia, and it seems to be getting worse,” added another.