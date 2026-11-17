In Promise Me, America, released on Tuesday, November 17, Biden writes about a meeting with Trump at the White House eight days after the election, where he said, "I honored another presidential tradition by hosting a visit from the president-elect."

While Trump's wife, Melania, skipped the traditional meeting, Biden and his wife, Jill, met the Don and his entourage in the Diplomatic Reception Room before the two leaders headed to the Oval Office, accompanied only by their respective chiefs of staff, Jeff Zients and Susie Wiles.

"He and I sat in chairs near a roaring fire; Jeff and Susie sat on sofas," Biden described, noting that Trump seemed "immediately chatty," to the degree that the former Delaware Senator "thought he might be putting me on."