Joe Biden Claims Donald Trump Admitted He Was 'Relieved' Not to Face Him in 2024 Election — After Ex-Prez Dropped Out Following Disastrous Debate Performance
Nov. 17 2026, Published 2:42 p.m. ET
Joe Biden claims in his new presidential memoir that Donald Trump privately admitted he was "relieved" he didn't have to face off against the former president in the 2024 election, despite publicly bashing his longtime political rival, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Biden, 83, dropped out of the race in July 2024 following his poor debate performance against Trump, 80, the month before. He was replaced on the top of the ticket by his Vice President, Kamala Harris, who would overwhelmingly lose to the real estate mogul in November of that year.
Joe Biden Claims Trump Made Stunning Admission to Him
In Promise Me, America, released on Tuesday, November 17, Biden writes about a meeting with Trump at the White House eight days after the election, where he said, "I honored another presidential tradition by hosting a visit from the president-elect."
While Trump's wife, Melania, skipped the traditional meeting, Biden and his wife, Jill, met the Don and his entourage in the Diplomatic Reception Room before the two leaders headed to the Oval Office, accompanied only by their respective chiefs of staff, Jeff Zients and Susie Wiles.
"He and I sat in chairs near a roaring fire; Jeff and Susie sat on sofas," Biden described, noting that Trump seemed "immediately chatty," to the degree that the former Delaware Senator "thought he might be putting me on."
Joe Biden Said Trump Confided His 'Relief' About Not Facing Him in Election
Biden claimed that Trump told him that "he was relieved he didn’t have to run against me" in the 2024 election.
"I didn’t really understand why he was buttering me up," he added.
"I cut off his compliments to move on to the business at hand," Biden continued. "I wanted to give him a wide-ranging overview of the issues that I thought would dominate his presidency, because a lot had happened since January 2021."
Trump publicly admitted he much preferred facing off against Harris instead of Biden after the former president formally abandoned his reelection bid on July 21, 2024, just over three months before Election Day. But the Republican changed his tune after his landslide victory, scoffing at the idea that Biden ever stood a chance of beating him.
Donald Trump Said He'd 'Rather Run Against' Kamala Harris
"I always felt he was incompetent, but he had a certain base. And no matter how bad he was, people are gonna vote for him. She doesn't have that base," Trump explained about voting patterns in a July 29, 2024, interview with Fox News' Laura Ingraham
"Everybody knows who I am, and now people know who she is. She's a radical left lunatic. She'll destroy our country. She wants open borders," he claimed about his then-new opponent, Harris.
Trump doubled down at an August 9, 2024, campaign rally in Montana, telling the crowd, "I'd rather run against her. I think she's easier to beat. I really do."
Donald Trump Later Said Biden Wouldn't Have Had a 'Chance'
However, Trump later changed his tune about a potential rematch with Biden, who had defeated him in the 2020 election.
The President-elect scoffed at the idea that Biden could have beaten him again while chatting with reporters at his Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve bash, just three weeks before returning to the White House for a second term.
"Well, he was way behind," he said at the time. "He would've really, I assume, not had a chance."