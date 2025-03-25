EXCLUSIVE: Why Dementia-Hit Joanne Woodward Doesn't Consider Herself a Star As She Opens Up About Past Movie Roles — While Being Cared for By 3 Daughters
Joanne Woodward has opened up about her past movie roles and revealed why she doesn't consider herself a star – despite being an Oscar winner.
While reflecting back on her iconic career in Hollywood, the actress admitted: "I never felt like a part of Hollywood or being a movie star for some reason," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Some of the movies she worked on during her 50-year career included - The Three Faces of Eve, The Long, Hot Summer, Sybil, Mr. & Mrs. Bridge, Breathing Lessons and Empire Falls.
After starring in her third film, Woodward already snagged the highest honor in acting – an Oscar.
She said: "I'd been daydreaming about [an Oscar win] since I was 9 years old. What it did was give me this terrible burden. Everything else that I did had to be of that caliber."
Fast-forward a few years, Woodward already earned her third Oscar nomination for her role in the 1973 drama, Summer Wishes, Winter Dreams.
The actress said: "I remember when I first won the Academy Award, and how much I loved it. I just wish there was an award around that you could really believe in again."
In 1985, she starred in Do You Remember Love – a film about the effects of Alzheimer's.
Many years before she was diagnosed, Woodward won an Emmy award for her role and said it was "an homage" to her mother, who also battled the disease.
In many of the films Woodward made, she collaborated with her late husband of 50 years, fellow actor Paul Newman.
In 2007, following many decades of success together in the industry, both Woodward and Newman received terrifying health news.
Woodward was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, and only days later, Newman was diagnosed with cancer.
In 2008, Newman died following his battle with the illness, which led Woodward to step back from the public life.
The Hollywood icon's last public appearance was in 2013, and is currently being cared for by her three daughters – Elinor "Nell" Teresa Newman, Melissa "Lissy" Stewart Newman and Claire "Clea" Olivia Newman – in her historic 19th century family home in Westport, Connecticut.
Even though she stepped back from the spotlight, in 2022, Ethan Hawke directed a six-part docuseries called The Last Movie Stars about Newman and Woodward.
During the promotion, Hawke revealed the Hollywood icon found joy from the film despite being diagnosed with Alzheimer's nearly 15-years prior.
Referencing his work on the film with the actress' oldest daughter, Nell, Hawke said: "That's why the family wanted me to do [the film] now, they wanted it to come out while she's still alive and can see this, to support her."