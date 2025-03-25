EXCLUSIVE: Why Dementia-Hit Joanne Woodward Doesn't Consider Herself a Star As She Opens Up About Past Movie Roles — While Being Cared for By 3 Daughters

Some of the movies she worked on during her 50-year career included - The Three Faces of Eve, The Long, Hot Summer, Sybil, Mr. & Mrs. Bridge, Breathing Lessons and Empire Falls.

After starring in her third film, Woodward already snagged the highest honor in acting – an Oscar.

She said: "I'd been daydreaming about [an Oscar win] since I was 9 years old. What it did was give me this terrible burden. Everything else that I did had to be of that caliber."