REVEALED: Who Killed Jim Morrison? — How Drug-Dealing Boyfriend of Rock Muse Wiped Out Doors Wildman with 'Bad Batch of Heroin'
The mysterious theories surrounding Jim Morrison's death have resurfaced.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how police discovering the stolen statue from his grave sparked new interest in the sudden passing of the rocker at the age of 27.
Morrison's Sudden Death
On July 3, 1971, Morrison was found dead in Paris at the age of 27 in the bathtub by his partner Pamela Courson at his Right Bank apartment.
Following the tragic news, conspiracy theories about his death began circulating, and now, many decades later, questions are still left unanswered.
Since there was no sign of foul play, no autopsy was performed, and his death was from "natural causes."
Bad Heroin Theories
Following the rocker's death, singer Marianne Faithfull, whose most famous lover was Mick Jagger, claimed her drug-dealer boyfriend at the time, Jean de Breteuil, "killed" Morrison with bad heroin at his apartment.
Faithfull claimed: "He went to see Jim Morrison and killed him. I mean, I’m sure it was an accident. Poor b------. The smack was too strong? Yeah, and he died."
The bad heroin theories continued – with his manager Danny Sugarman even claiming Courson told him the rocker died from heroin because he thought it was cocaine.
To add to the theory, Morrison’s friend Alan Ronay claimed due to the drug use, the rocker died after he suffered a hemorrhage and bled to death because Courson fell asleep and wasn't able to call for help.
Did He Actually Die In A Nightclub?
Following the rocker's mysterious death, one of the most shocking claims came in July 2007 from the manager of Paris’ Rock ’n’ Roll Circus nightclub, Sam Bernett.
He claimed Morrison came to the club and got heroin for Courson, and before leaving, he snorted some and died in the bathroom.
Two drug dealers then allegedly brought his body back to his apartment and put it in the tub, according to Bernett, because they were fearful of getting in trouble from law enforcement.
Finding The Statue
After more than three decades, French authorities have finally cracked a breakthrough in the long-unsolved Morrison cold case.
On Monday, it was revealed cops discovered the cultural artifact during an unrelated investigation and rushed in to recover the stolen statue that vanished from the singer's grave at Père Lachaise Cemetery in Paris.
The statue was created by Croatian artist Mladen Mikulin and was placed at Morrison’s grave in 1981 to mark the 10th anniversary of the singer-songwriter’s sudden death.
According to reports, it was discovered by the financial and anti-corruption unit of the judicial police.
The Paris Regional Judicial Police Directorate in an Instagram post: "After 37 years of absence, the bust of Jim Morrison, stolen in 1988 from the Père Lachaise cemetery, has been found!
"During an investigation conducted by the Financial and Anti-Corruption Brigade of the Directorate of Judicial Police of the Prefecture of Police, under the authority of the Paris Public Prosecutor's Office, this iconic symbol for the singer's fans was recovered."