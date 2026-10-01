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Home > Celebrity > Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey, 64, 'Secretly Weds' Girlfriend Min Ah, 32, in Private L.A. Ceremony — Despite Saying he Would Never Get Hitched Again After Two Failed Marriages

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Source: MEGA

Hollywood star Jim Carrey has secretly married his longterm girlfriend Min Ah in Los Angeles.

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Oct. 1 2026, Published 9:26 a.m. ET

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Jim Carrey has secretly married longterm girlfriend Min Ah, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Mask star, 64, tied the knot with the actress, 32, during a small private ceremony in Los Angeles, per TMZ, having made their relationship public in February.

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Carrey Dubs New Wife 'Sublime Companion'

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picture of Jim Carrey
Source: MEGA

Carrey lauded his future wife at the César Awards in Paris in February.

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The couple attended the César Awards in Paris in February and after receiving an honorary award at the ceremony, Carrey gave a shout-out to Min Ah during his speech, calling her his "sublime companion" before adding, "I love you, Min Ah."

The pair, who have been seen together since 2022, made their appearance at the event alongside Carrey's daughter, Jane Erin Carrey, 39, and her teenage son Jackson.

Min Ah, also known as Minzi, is Carrey’s third wife.

He previously wed his Dumb and Dumber co-star Lauren Holly, 62, in 1996, but their marriage lasted just eight months.

Before that, he was married to actress Melissa Womer, 66, from 1987 until 1995. They welcomed their daughter Jane in 1987.

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Actor Has Long List Of Hollywood Girlfriends

picture of Jim Carrey and Jenny McCarthy
Source: MEGA

Carrey previously dated Hollywood stars, including Jenny McCarthy.

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The funnyman has also dated numerous glamorous A-listers, including Bridget Jones star Renee Zellweger, 57, and Mad Men actress January Jones, 48.

He was also in a relationship with former Playboy model Jenny McCarthy, 53, for five years until 2010.

Carrey also had a turbulent three-year relationship with make-up artist and celebrity stylist Cathriona White, who died by suicide at the age of 30 on September 28, 2015, after overdosing on a cocktail of prescription pills at her home in Los Angeles.

Their relationship began when Cathriona was 27 and Carrey was 50.

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'I Probably Won't Get Married Again'

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Source: MEGA

Carrey played down his chances of getting hitched again after second failed marriage.

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After his second marriage ended, Carrey became notably skeptical about walking down the aisle again, even while he remained involved in serious relationships.

In 2008, Carrey revealed that he did not expect to marry again. "I probably won't get married again. If you've done it twice, you really should stop doing it," he said per People.

He reiterated those reservations in a 2014 interview with Howard Stern, saying: "I just don't see it as necessary, at this point."

At the same time, Carrey acknowledged he couldn't predict how he might feel if he met someone who changed his mind. "I can't make hard, fast rules about the future," he said.

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picture of Jim Carrey
Source: MEGA

The 'Mask' star was recently the subject of plastic surgery rumors.

Carrey’s surprise marriage comes months after his new look went viral and sparked a wave of wild conspiracy theories.

Fans went so far as to claim he looked "unrecognizable" while attending the aforementioned César Awards in February and wondered if it was actually him, while others suggested that he'd gotten everything from Botox and cheek fillers to surgeries on his eyes to alter his iconic look.

One X user declared, "It’s impossible that this is him. His entire talent is making different faces. There is no way he did this facial transformation. He looks nothing like Jim Carey."

A second fan agreed, "He pops up out of nowhere at an award show, looking completely different, speaking French, like for real this can't be him," as a third person noted, "Celebrities gotta chill on the surgery."

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