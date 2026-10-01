Jim Carrey, 64, 'Secretly Weds' Girlfriend Min Ah, 32, in Private L.A. Ceremony — Despite Saying he Would Never Get Hitched Again After Two Failed Marriages

The couple attended the César Awards in Paris in February and after receiving an honorary award at the ceremony, Carrey gave a shout-out to Min Ah during his speech, calling her his "sublime companion" before adding, "I love you, Min Ah."

The pair, who have been seen together since 2022, made their appearance at the event alongside Carrey's daughter, Jane Erin Carrey, 39, and her teenage son Jackson.

Min Ah, also known as Minzi, is Carrey’s third wife.

He previously wed his Dumb and Dumber co-star Lauren Holly, 62, in 1996, but their marriage lasted just eight months.

Before that, he was married to actress Melissa Womer, 66, from 1987 until 1995. They welcomed their daughter Jane in 1987.