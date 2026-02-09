EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Jill Zarin's Now-Deleted Video Raging About Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show — Which Her Daughter Warned Will Get Her 'Canceled'

Zarin began by telling her followers she was "watching the halftime show" and thinks it's "actually the worst halftime show I've ever seen."

"I haven't seen that many," she continued. "I don't care if I lose half my followers. Gary [Brody] says I'm gonna lose half of you. Goodbye. I think it's terrible. I just think it’s… I was hoping it would get better, but it didn't."

Zarin then shifted her focus to Lady Gaga, who performed alongside Bad Bunny during a segment of the halftime show.

"Lady Gaga, first of all, I didn't recognize her, so she must've had a facelift," Zarin declared. "Cause I didn't recognize her. Did anybody recognize Lady Gaga? There was five of us here, and nobody recognized her. Nobody recognized her. And she didn't sing her traditional song, so that was another thing."