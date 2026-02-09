EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Jill Zarin's Now-Deleted Video Raging About Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show — Which Her Daughter Warned Will Get Her 'Canceled'
Feb. 9 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Former Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin lashed out over Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show performance in now-deleted posts that RadarOnline.com has obtained.
In the first posts, which appeared on her Instagram Story, the reality starlet griped over why she thought it was the "worst halftime show ever."
What did Jill Zarin Say About Bad Bunny On Her Instagram Story?
Zarin began by telling her followers she was "watching the halftime show" and thinks it's "actually the worst halftime show I've ever seen."
"I haven't seen that many," she continued. "I don't care if I lose half my followers. Gary [Brody] says I'm gonna lose half of you. Goodbye. I think it's terrible. I just think it’s… I was hoping it would get better, but it didn't."
Zarin then shifted her focus to Lady Gaga, who performed alongside Bad Bunny during a segment of the halftime show.
"Lady Gaga, first of all, I didn't recognize her, so she must've had a facelift," Zarin declared. "Cause I didn't recognize her. Did anybody recognize Lady Gaga? There was five of us here, and nobody recognized her. Nobody recognized her. And she didn't sing her traditional song, so that was another thing."
Jill Zarin Didn't Recognize Ricky Martin
Zarin next attacked Ricky Martin, who also appeared at the halftime show to sing.
"I didn't recognize him either," she stated. "I think he was wearing a wig. A bad wig, or he got a hair transplant and it didn't come out so good. I know I'm being critical, but that’s the way I feel. And I just gotta say it. I just gotta say it the way I feel, Gary. Gary doesn’t agree."
“I don't think it was good for the Super Bowl," she added. "It’s not Americana. It’s 250 years we're celebrating this year. It’s 75 years on the Super Bowl and I don’t think it should have been – I think it was also a thing about ICE and immigration. I think there was subliminal messaging going on here. I'm just saying. It’s my opinion. It’s my opinion.” For his part, Zarin's boyfriend, Gary Brody, called the halftime show "creative" and claimed Bad Bunny was an "unbelievable performer," but he didn't think "it was a good match."
After posting on her Instagram Story, Zarin took to post on her main feed to further air out her grievances. With the post, she noted her daughter, Ally Shapiro, told her she was going to get "canceled" for it.
"We all agree – now we all agree – I said it before – that it was the worst halftime show ever, and it's 250 years that we’re celebrating right now in the United States, and I just don’t think it was appropriate to have it in Spanish," Zarin said.
She also complained about Bad Bunny "grabbing his g area," calling it "totally inappropriate."
"You've got all these young kids watching the Super Bowl, and he doesn’t have to be grabbing himself every five seconds," she elaborated. "Is he so insecure? Seriously. I didn’t understand."
Zarin went on to note that she doesn't "speak Spanish" but "would've liked to know the words he was saying."
'There Were Literally No White People' in Bad Bunny's Performance
Zarin also noted she felt like it was a "political statement because there were literally no white people in the entire thing."
"I think it was a political statement, and I'm not taking a side one way or the other," she elaborated. "I just do. I think it was an ICE thing. And I just think that the NFL sold out, and it’s very sad because it’s 75 years. And, you know, shame. Shame.
"And Lady Gaga got a facelift. I didn’t recognize her. I literally had to Google her face to see who it was. We all couldn’t agree who it was. So that was kind of fun in the middle of halftime. At least it gave me something to do ‘cause it was so hard to watch."
Zarin ended up deleting the Instagram Story and main feed posts.
Zarin has been off TV in a full-time capacity since Season 4 of RHONY, but is due to return later this year in a spin-off of sorts entitled The Golden Life.