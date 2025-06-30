EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Simpson Plotting To Unleash Tell-All on Ex-Husband Nick Lachey — Unless He 'Shuts Up' About Their Marriage

Jolted Jessica Simpson is seething over ex-hubby Nick Lachey's latest round of tattling, with an insider telling us she's furious over his dredging up their long-ago failed marriage and threatens to spill more about him if he doesn't shut his yap, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 51-year-old former boybander recently splashed headlines by claiming their MTV reality show Newlyweds pushed him to tears and hinted that the dynamic with Simpson was partly to blame.

But sources say the 44-year-old blond bombshell is ticked – especially since she's currently mired in a painful split from second hubby Eric Johnson, 45, dad of her kids, Maxwell, 13, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 6.