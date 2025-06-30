EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Simpson Plotting To Unleash Tell-All on Ex-Husband Nick Lachey — Unless He 'Shuts Up' About Their Marriage
Jolted Jessica Simpson is seething over ex-hubby Nick Lachey's latest round of tattling, with an insider telling us she's furious over his dredging up their long-ago failed marriage and threatens to spill more about him if he doesn't shut his yap, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 51-year-old former boybander recently splashed headlines by claiming their MTV reality show Newlyweds pushed him to tears and hinted that the dynamic with Simpson was partly to blame.
But sources say the 44-year-old blond bombshell is ticked – especially since she's currently mired in a painful split from second hubby Eric Johnson, 45, dad of her kids, Maxwell, 13, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 6.
Fuel On The Fire
"Jessica doesn't understand why Nick's running his mouth off, since he's always had this bug up his butt whenever she said a word about their time together," our insider added.
They went on: "He was very bitchy when she referenced it in her memoir, even though she tried to keep it classy and respectful towards him."
The high-profile couple were pop culture royalty thanks to their show, which aired from 2003 to 2005 and detailed the highs and lows of their young marriage.
But the series ended as their relationship crumbled and they divorced in 2006.
Now, sources say Simpson is furious Lachey's stirring it up again, especially during her current painful split.
"Sure, he's not trashing her per se, but to dredge up their reality show and how it affected him at the time seems pretty cheap and disrespectful, especially when she's in the middle of another divorce," said our source.
The singer turned fashion mogul announced the end of her marriage to Johnson in January amid rumors the retired football pro had cheated on her, and they are currently living apart.
Loose Lips Sink Ships
According to our insider, Lachey sees "nothing wrong" with opening up about his past.
The source said: "Nick doesn't feel he's got anything to apologize for – he's rolling his eyes, saying he'll spill whatever he wants, but Jessica's steaming.
"She finds that chapter of her life nauseating. It was a huge mistake and Nick got off lightly in her memoir. If he doesn't shut up, she may be tempted to fire back much more harshly this time around."