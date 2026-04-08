Jessica Simpson and Ex-Husband Nick Lachey Have Awkward Run-In After Boarding Same Flight to Hawaii

And according to TMZ, the pair were desperate to avoid each other.

A source said, "We’re told the exes went out of their way to avoid each other the entire time."

Love Is Blind host Lachey was reportedly visibly uncomfortable and "turned bright red" when he realized the awkward encounter. Simpson is even said to have switched seats to avoid interacting with her ex.

Lachey and his wife, Vanessa, who was also on the flight, lived in Kahala, Oahu, for three years while she was filming her hit CBS series, NCIS: Hawai’i. While they relocated back to California in 2024, Vanessa, 45, shared a snap from the island on April 1.