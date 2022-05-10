Jesse Williams Explicit On-Stage Performance Photos Leak, Twitter Lights Up

The show premiered in April and features a lengthy scene of Jesse in the shower with his costar Patrick J. Adams. In the video leaked, the two are seen in the buff and embracing each other.

Daily News reported the 2 hour 15-minute play required patrons to turn over their cell phones before entering the show. Despite the rule, a camera was snuck in

Adams told the outlet, "We were all a little unsure if it would work and were worried the audience would be really resentful that they had had their phones taken away."