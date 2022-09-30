‘Delusional Dirtbag Parent’: Jesse Williams' Scathing Email To His Ex-Wife Exposed As Exes’ Court War Intensifies
Ex-Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams unloaded on his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee in a private message he wrote to her last year where he accused her of being “toxic” to their children, RadarOnline.com has learned.
RadarOnline.com obtained a bombshell email that Jesse sent Aryn on September 25, 2021. The couple was married from 2012 through 2017 — and they share two kids: Maceo and Sadie.
Since the divorce was final, the couple has been back and forth in court numerous times over various disputes. The former couple shares joint custody with Jesse paying around $6k a month in support.
He was originally paying $40k per month but convinced a judge to lower it — claiming his income had dropped after he left Grey’s in 2021.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this month, Jesse went back to court pleading for the judge to step in. He said his ex was refusing to allow their children to come visit him in New York.
Jesse stars in the Broadway play Take Me Out. The show premiered over the summer and was such a hit that a second run is scheduled for October through January. However, he said Aryn has refused to allow the kids to return to the Big Apple.
The actor requested his kids come for several days each month, but Aryn has attempted to block this. The two are currently fighting over the matter in court.
In the email obtained by RadarOnline.com, Aryn wrote to Jesse after they encountered each other at the children’s school.
She wrote, “As stated, yet again, you canceled, your next pick up is friday after school for your weekend.”
“Sadie seemed jolted by your agitated walk over to the car at drop off this morning. Breaking the rules of getting out of the car. Whispering in her ear and questioning her. An unfortunate rattling on their first day back,” she added. “Stop changing email threads and subject names for the same conversation. Your attempt to confuse and separate items out is noted.”
Jesse wrote back 2 hours later. “My “agitated walk” Your levels of projection and false fragility despite so clearly being the sole aggressor and instigator are as childish as they are troubling. Please get help.”
He denied her claim he broke any school rule. “I counted 4 different parents outside of their cars in front and behind us in a matter of the few minutes I was there. Cute story though,” he said.
“Listen to your priorities. Why did i have to wait at the school just to get a glimpse of my children on my custodial day as you tried to slip them in early? Why? You haven’t answered a single FaceTime since last week when Sadie excitedly asked when they can see me again. Not a single one. Why?” he asked.
“Why? Because you didn’t want them to see i was FaceTiming from home which would prompt them to ask more questions as to why they can’t see me and further magnify your toxic self-serving abuse of power,” he continued.
Jesse asked, “What kind of delusional dirtbag parent works this hard to keep their children away from their parent?”
He wasn’t done with Aryn. He said, “You just make obstacles to cheat your kids in hopes of hurting me. You can’t hurt me kid. There’s no revenge for you to get. Face your truest self, commit to real inner healing so you don’t need an opponent and all this resistance and conflict.”
The actor ended, “You can hurt the kids, and you are. You’re stealing from them. They will not be young forever. You’ve tried this. Try something else.”
The couple are scheduled to face off in court later today.