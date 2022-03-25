Jesse Williams Demands $40k Monthly Child Support Payments Be Slashed, Not Rolling In 'Grey’s Anatomy' Money Anymore

Despite the back and forth, the two ended up reaching a settlement in court where they would keep the joint custody deal.

Now, Aryn is back in court fighting a secret request by Jesse to reduce his child support payments. She attached a letter the actor filed in December with the court in which he laid out his case.

He explained from 2009 through 2021 he starred on Grey’s Anatomy “which was the primary source of income for our family throughout the marriage and for me, post-separation. I am no longer on Grey’s. My last appearance was in May 2021.”