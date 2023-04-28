Jesse James' Troubled Son Slapped With $1 Million Lawsuit By Ex-Girlfriend Over Alleged Abuse
The troubled son of reality TV star Jesse James was slapped with a $1 million lawsuit for the pain and ‘mental anguish’ he allegedly inflicted on his ex-girlfriend, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lucee Peterson filed the case against Jesse Eli James in Travis County District Court on March 29, 2023.
The suit was brought one month after a judge summarily dismissed a lawsuit that Jesse Jr. filed accusing her of tossing out $20,000 of his possession following one of HIS domestic violence arrests.
Peterson’s lawsuit details a dozen acts of alleged domestic brutality over a span of 13 months starting in March 2020 and ending in April 2021 when she earned a lifetime order of protection against the son of the popular West Coast Choppers founder.
“Defendant intentionally or recklessly engaged in a pattern of extreme and outrageous conduct that caused (Peterson) to suffer severe emotional distress,” the lawsuit states citing the April 2021 incident that landed Eli James behind bars for the third time.
“Defendant sent (Peterson) over fifty text messages, violating the Emergency Protection Order,” the lawsuit stated. “Defendant threatened (Peterson) stating: ‘I’m not lying this is why I wanna f------ hit you. I’m going to end up dumping you driving away or knocking you the f--- out.”
The young James was sentenced to two days in jail on May 19, 2021, for violating a protection order after being sentenced to five years probation for a felony “Continuous Family Violence” conviction. He faced up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Sources said the conviction "blindsided" his former stepmother, Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock, who married his father in 2005 before a cheating scandal led to a 2010 divorce.
Email and phone messages left for James by RadarOnline.com were not returned.
Peterson was driven to file lawsuit because her unhinged ex filed an appeal after Travis County Judge Todd Wong tossed out his $20,000 claim against her because James “failed to meet his evidentiary burden,” according to documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.
“After the Court entered a directed verdict in favor of (Peterson), Defendant continued to drag out his meritless claim by appealing, preventing (Peterson) from being able to cut ties with the Defendant, her abuser,” the Peterson lawsuit states.
- 'Untouchable': Father Of Jesse James' Son's Alleged Victim Claims Dad's Fame Helped Troubled 25-Year-Old Avoid Serious Jail Time
- Jesse James' Troubled Son Claims He's Can't Afford A Lawyer After Allegedly Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend
- Sandra Bullock ‘Blindsided’ By Arrest of Ex-Husband Jesse James’ Son, ‘Incredibly Upset’ By Situation: Sources
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Jesse Sr. and his pregnant wife, Bonnie Rotten, were involved in a messy public fight late last year after she accused him of cheating. He denied the accusations. Days later, she filed for a protective order claiming he had slammed her arm into a door during an altercation.
On the 911 call, obtained by RadarOnline.com, Rotten can be heard crying while telling the operator, “My husband just got physical with me and then just left the house and came back and he scratched himself and said that I hurt him.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free
“I asked him to please leave, and he won’t leave,” she added. Rotten told the operator that she was in a room, but James kept coming in.
Bonnie ended up dropping her divorce and request for a restraining order. The two are currently back together and living in James’ home.