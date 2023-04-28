Jesse James' Troubled Son Slapped With $1 Million Lawsuit By Ex-Girlfriend Over Alleged Abuse

The troubled son of reality TV star Jesse James was slapped with a $1 million lawsuit for the pain and ‘mental anguish’ he allegedly inflicted on his ex-girlfriend, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lucee Peterson filed the case against Jesse Eli James in Travis County District Court on March 29, 2023.

The suit was brought one month after a judge summarily dismissed a lawsuit that Jesse Jr. filed accusing her of tossing out $20,000 of his possession following one of HIS domestic violence arrests.

Peterson’s lawsuit details a dozen acts of alleged domestic brutality over a span of 13 months starting in March 2020 and ending in April 2021 when she earned a lifetime order of protection against the son of the popular West Coast Choppers founder.