'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Breaks Down in Tears as He Reveals He 'Googled Ways to Take His Own Life' Amid Mental Health Struggles
Nov. 10 2026, Published 11:15 a.m. ET
Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has revealed his past struggle with suicidal thoughts, RadarOnline.com can report.
During a recent interview on the Journey podcast, Ortiz-Magro described waking up and feeling like he didn't "want to do this anymore."
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Credits Ibogaine With Saving His Life
"I was like googling ways to like take my own life like seriously cause it was like that bad," he explained.
Even worse, the reality star said he couldn't figure out "why" he was feeling this way.
"We have such a great life, we have so many blessings, and you could keep saying that to yourself all you want, but there's just something inside of you that's just not listening," he noted.
Despite his struggles, Ortiz-Magro said he was able to overcome these thoughts in part through ibogaine.
What Is Ibogaine?
According to Addiction Center, ibogaine is a "psychedelic medicine" that causes hallucinations and vivid dreams. Some studies have shown it to be effective for treating substance abuse, depression, and PTSD.
Other researchers are wary of the drug because of "the number of receptors" it's known to affect. The substance effects serotonin, dopamine, muscarinic, and other receptors.
It is currently generally illegal in the U.S., and patients can usually only try the medicine in "very strictly regulated... monitored research settings."
"I wouldn't be sitting here right now if it wasn't for (the ibogaine)," Ortiz-Magro revealed.
Fatherhood and Sobriety Milestone
The 40-year-old has an 8-year-old daughter, Ariana, who he also credited for saving his life. He has had primary physical custody of her for four years.
This isn't the first time the Jersey Shore star has been open about dealing with mental health struggles. Last month, he revealed he was four months sober from drugs, specifically cocaine.
Ortiz-Magro said in his interview that he had gotten sober from the drug in the past, but he started using it again due to his prescription medications not working.
"I'm just gonna self-medicate. I'm gonna start using again because that's the only thing that I feel like I have control over," he said he was thinking at the time.
But he knew he couldn't stay on the drugs. In his sobriety announcement, he wrote he knew he was "destroying everything I built and hurting the people I love."
The star again credited ibogaine, not only for helping his depression, but for getting him sober.
Clinic Treatment
On his health journey, he traveled to an ibogaine treatment clinic in Cancun, Mexico, due to U.S. restrictions.
"It saved my life, and it gave me my joy and love for the world back. It's been 4 months. I haven't had to take any depression meds, anxiety, bipolar, and touched a drink or drug. Never too late to start over," Ortiz-Magro wrote.
A 2022 study from The Journal of Substance Abuse Treatment reports ibogaine may help weaken withdrawal symptoms and substance cravings.