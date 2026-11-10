'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Breaks Down in Tears as He Reveals He 'Googled Ways to Take His Own Life' Amid Mental Health Struggles

During a recent interview on the Journey podcast, Ortiz-Magro described waking up and feeling like he didn't "want to do this anymore."

"I was like googling ways to like take my own life like seriously cause it was like that bad," he explained.

Even worse, the reality star said he couldn't figure out "why" he was feeling this way.

"We have such a great life, we have so many blessings, and you could keep saying that to yourself all you want, but there's just something inside of you that's just not listening," he noted.

Despite his struggles, Ortiz-Magro said he was able to overcome these thoughts in part through ibogaine.