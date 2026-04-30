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Home > Reality Tv > Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

'This is So Sad': 'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Sparks Health Fears After Appearing to 'Nod Off' During On-Camera Interview

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Source: MEGA; SiriusXM/YouTube

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has fans worried that he may have relapsed.

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April 30 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

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Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has sparked fresh health fears among Jersey Shore fans that he suffered a setback in his sobriety after he was spotted "nodding off" during a cast promo event, RadarOnline.com can reveal

The 40-year-old reality star's latest incident comes after Ortiz-Magro was reportedly escorted off the red carpet at the premiere for the show's final season for allegedly being "wasted."

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Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Appeared Very Out of It in Cast Interivew

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Photo of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro
Source: SiriusXM/YouTube

Ortiz-Magro appeared to 'nod off' during the cast interview.

Ortiz-Magro closed his eyes as his head bobbed downward during a cast interview on Sirius XM.

Deena Cortese was explaining how grateful they all were to MTV for being their home for so many years and how the show is "looking for a place to park at this point" as Jersey Shore: Family Vacation comes to a close after nine seasons.

Ortiz-Magro continued to appear not at all there as Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino jumped in to say how the cast hoped to "follow in the Kardashians' footsteps as they went from cable to streaming."

At other points, the father-of-one appeared jittery and uneasy, repeatedly rubbing his hand up and down his thigh and failing to engage with questions like his co-stars, fueling fresh concern among fans.

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Fans Hope Ronnie Ortiz-Magro 'Gets the Help He Needs'

Photo of 'Jersey Shore' cast
Source: SiriusXM/YouTube

Ortiz-Magro had trouble keeping his eyes open while rubbing his hand up and down his leg.

After a clip of the moment went viral on X, viewers debated whether Ortiz-Magro was simply tired or if he'd fallen off the wagon amid his long battle with drugs and alcoholism.

"I grew up around a lot of drug addicts, and he is clearly nodding off the way he’s rubbing his leg, the way his body is swaying. He’s nodding off. He’s not 'just tired,'" one person claimed.

A second user shared, "Anyone who’s been around a pill head knows that posture. Especially given the environment. He probably popped some xanax or percs to relax before the interview and went overboard."

"Dude should've stopped partying a decade ago. There's still time to get it right," a third concerned fan noted, while a fourth agreed, adding, "I know that look, and it's not a good one. Hope he gets the help he needs."

Another user wrote: "This is so sad."

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Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Relapse Fears

Photo of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro
Source: MEGA

Ortiz-Magro was reportedly 'wasted' at the 'Jersey Shore' final season's red carpet premiere.

Ortiz-Magro appeared to be struggling to get through the press tour after failing to speak with reporters at the show's red-carpet premiere.

“Ronnie was too messed up to do any interviews,” an insider revealed. "He took photos on the carpet at the start, but then he was taken away while everyone did the press line," another source claimed.

The spy continued, "Ronnie was wasted, so the team made the decision not to let him talk to anyone."

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Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Sought Sobriety After Hitting 'Rock Bottom'

Photo of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro
Source: MEGA

The reality star appeared healthier when attending the 2025 VMAs.

The MTV star has been open about his battle with drugs and alcohol, revealing that his father's drug addiction led him to start drinking in his teens.

He was arrested in 2019 for domestic violence incidents involving his ex, Jen Harley, who is the mother of his 8-year-old daughter, Ariana Sky. Ortiz-Magro was for felony domestic violence in 2021 for an incident involving then-girlfriend Saffire Matos.

Ortiz-Magro cited the second arrest as his big wakeup call, as he left Jersey Shore by mutual agreement with MTV to get sober and turn his life around.

"My rock bottom was definitely two years ago when I got into trouble," he told Lamar Odom while visiting the recovering addict's L.A. wellness center in October 2024. "I lost everything. I lost my job. I almost lost my daughter. I lost my house.'

"I want to break the pattern of what I had to deal with," Ortiz-Magro said at the time. "I wasn't able to see my daughter for six months. I did so many different things to make sure that I never got back to that moment."

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