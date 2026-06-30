EXCLUSIVE: Jermaine Jackson's Clueless Legal Counterpunch Exposed — He Says Massive Judgment in Sex Assault Case Should be Tossed Because He Didn’t Know Anything About It

"I did not rape Plaintiff. I did not sexually assault Plaintiff," he declares in the court doc. "I deny the material allegations of the Complaint, deny liability, and dispute damages. I request the opportunity to defend this case on the merits."

Rita Butler Barrett claimed Jermaine, 71, barged into her home uninvited in 1988 and attacked her while her husband, Ben Barrett, who worked with Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, was not home.

The 2023 lawsuit also claims Gordy covered things up "to continue to reap profits derived from Mr. Jackson's work and reputation for years to come." Gordy, 96, who is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, vehemently denied the charges via his rep.