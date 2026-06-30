EXCLUSIVE: Jermaine Jackson's Clueless Legal Counterpunch Exposed — He Says Massive Judgment in Sex Assault Case Should be Tossed Because He Didn’t Know Anything About It
June 30 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Jermaine Jackson has asked a judge to toss a wallet-busting $6.5 million default judgment he was ordered to pay to an alleged sexual assault victim because he didn't know about the lawsuit and more importantly – he's innocent, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a stunning three-page court declaration, Michael Jackson's older brother said he never received the court papers because he changed his name to "Jermaine LaJaune Jackson" and is now a resident of Bahrain in the war-torn Middle East.
Jermaine Jackson Denies Claims
"I did not rape Plaintiff. I did not sexually assault Plaintiff," he declares in the court doc. "I deny the material allegations of the Complaint, deny liability, and dispute damages. I request the opportunity to defend this case on the merits."
Rita Butler Barrett claimed Jermaine, 71, barged into her home uninvited in 1988 and attacked her while her husband, Ben Barrett, who worked with Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, was not home.
The 2023 lawsuit also claims Gordy covered things up "to continue to reap profits derived from Mr. Jackson's work and reputation for years to come." Gordy, 96, who is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, vehemently denied the charges via his rep.
Singer Claims Mistaken Identity
Jermaine was ordered to pay the $6.5million in damages and other costs after failing to respond to the lawsuit, claiming: "I am erroneously sued and defaulted as Jermaine Jackson."
Jermaine also said he didn't know about the allegations because "I have lived and worked abroad during relevant periods since this case was filed," he claimed.
Biopic Faces Fresh Backlash
The scandal comes as controversy swirls around the blockbuster Michael Jackson biopic, Michael – which has been slammed for neglecting to mention the avalanche of sex abuse allegations against the Billie Jean singer, who died in 2009 at age 50 from an accidental overdose.
"The timing of Jermaine's lawsuit couldn't have been worse for the family," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "It damages the squeaky-clean image they are trying to portray to the public."